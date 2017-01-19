Huffpost Canada ca
Suspected Bomb From WWII Found In London's River Thames

 By The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
LONDON — Two of London's busiest bridges were closed Thursday and roads cordoned off after a suspected World War II bomb was found in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Thursday afternoon "to reports of suspected World War II ordnance in the river."

river thames
A Police boat sits morred to Westminster Pier on the River Thames in London on Thursday, following the discovery of a suspected World War II bomb in the river. (Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

Police said roads in the area were closed, including the northbound lanes of Waterloo Bridge and all of Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament. Nearby Westminster subway station also was shut.

The force said specialist officers were assessing the device. According to the Telegraph UK, the two-feet-long bomb would be deactivated by the army bomb disposal unit.

"It looks like a shell but it is definitely a Second World War bomb," a Port of London Authority worker told the newspaper.

London was heavily bombed by Nazi Germany during the war, and unexploded munitions are still sometimes found.

With files from HuffPost Canada.

Conversations