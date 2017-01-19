Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Her: 15 Surprises She'll Love
We can't believe Valentine's Day is already creeping up on us.
Although Feb. 14 is about love and not the material things, you’ve got to admit that opening up a present purchased with real thought and affection feels pretty great.
But maybe you put all your energy into picking the perfect gift for the holidays and now you’re not sure what’s left for your valentine. Or you might be in a relatively new relationship that warrants a gift but you're not sure how much thought (or money) to put into it.
Fortunately, we’ve come up with a selection of 15 great Valentine’s Day gifts for her that will reveal you, the giver, to be both thoughtful and on-trend.
Travel Wallet Pink can be modern and stylish as this travel wallet shows. If the woman in your life loves to travel, this gift is perfect for her. Price: $39.50 Find it at: Indigo
Art Glass Vase This bright and stylish vase will look even better once there are a dozen red roses in it. Price: $79.99 Find it at: Wayfair.ca
Vinyasa Wrap Keep your love warm with this versatile scarf, which can be worn around the neck or as a wrap. Price: $58 Find it at: Lululemon
'I Donut Know What I'd Do Without You' Candle Sometimes, you gotta let a candle do the talking for you. This sweet one smells like vanilla and cinnamon. Price: $25 Find it at: Brika
Love Is Love Mug Set You’ll have matching coffee cups that also do some good: 50 per cent of the proceeds are donated to the Human Rights Campaign. Price: $25.95 Find it at: West Elm
Bow Gloves These stylish leather gloves will keep her hands warm on a chilly February day, even when you aren’t around to hold them. Price: $110 Find it at: Banana Republic
Sephora PRO Dimensional Highlighting Palette Is your boo a make-up addict? She’ll love this highlighting set, which features a selection of glowy shades that give her a head start on a big spring beauty trend. Price: $50 Find it at: Sephora
Moroccan Mosaic Travel Mug Help her stay warm on February 14 with this stylish travel mug and a seasonal tea blend. Price: $30 Find it at: David’s Tea
Prynt Smartphone Photo Printer She’ll love having an easy and portable way to print off all those adorable selfies she takes of the two of you. Price: $150 Find it at: Urban Outfitters
Hello Gorgeous Wrapped Gift True beauty is found on the inside, but this doesn’t mean her outside wouldn’t enjoy a bit of pampering. This pretty packaged set includes a body moisturizer, a skin scrub, and a bubble bar. Price: $42.95 Find it at: Lush
Bianca Jewelry Tree And Vanity Mirror Did you give her a new necklace or bracelet over the holidays? Give her this set for Valentine’s Day so she has somewhere beautiful to store it. Price: $99 Find it at: West Elm
Heart To Heart Pendant Necklace Step away from the choker necklaces: pendant necklaces are the big story for spring, so this heart-shaped piece is both romantic and fashion-forward. Price: $140 Find it at: Pandora
Tinted Flutes Set Have some hip glassware at the ready for a shared bottle of champagne to celebrate each other on February 14 (and beyond). Price: $39 Find it at: Urban Outfitters
The Little Book Of Hygge By Meik Wiking After a rough year, 2017 is all about comfort and the Danish lifestyle of hygge has that covered. This book will give her plenty of ideas for creating cozy surroundings, even when you aren’t there to cuddle with her. Price: $21.99 Find it at: Indigo
Nicolas Vahe Sweet Treat Box This is no cliched heart-shaped box of chocolates. This luxe gift pack will delight any chocoholic. Price: $99 Find it at: Drake General Store