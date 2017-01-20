Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Barron Trump Reappeared To Watch Dad Become President

Donald Trump’s son, Barron, was noticeably missing at his dad’s presidential inauguration festivities on Thursday.

While Trump’s wife, Melania, his grown children and grandchildren were all in attendance at the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial, 10-year-old Barron was nowhere to be seen.


After noticing this, Twitter birthed the hashtag #WhereIsBarron, much like the former #WhereIsSasha tag that was sparked when the former first daughter missed her dad Barack Obama’s farewell speech.

Despite the worry of Twitter uses, Barron was fine. Turns out, the youngster was with his family in Washington, D.C., but was “simply absent from the televised concert itself,” Us Weekly reports.

The 10-year-old finally reappeared on Friday to watch his father become the 45th president of the United States.

barron trump
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on.

barron trump
Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany reaches out to her brother Barron as their sister Ivanka looks on at their father's inauguration.

Now that Trump has been sworn in, Barron will be the first son in the White House since John. F. Kennedy, Jr. However, as previously announced, the 10-year-old and his mother, Melania, will not be moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue just yet.

The first lady and her son will remain in New York until Barron has completed the school year.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Meet All Of Donald Trump's Children
of
  • Barron Trump

    Age: 10 Mother: Melania Trump Trump had his youngest child, Barron, with wife and former model Melania. While Barron is Trump’s fifth child, he is the first and only for Melania. The age difference between Barron and his eldest half-sibling, Donald Jr., is 28 years.

  • Barron Trump

    Fact #1 The 10-year-old is known for falling asleep during his father’s public speeches (this photo is from July, when Trump won the leadership of the Republican party). Most recently, the young boy got a case of the yawns during his dad’s U.S. election victory speech.

  • Barron Trump

    Fact #2 Barron’s nickname is Little Donald because he takes after his father. In an interview with Parenting.com, Melania said: “[Barron] is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald.”

  • Barron Trump

    Fact #3 Barron shares a mutual love of golf with his father.

  • Tiffany Trump

    Age: 23 Mother: Marla Maples Tiffany is the only child of Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. The 23-year-old graduated from the University of Pennsylvania earlier this year where she studied sociology and urban studies. UPenn is the same university Tiffany’s father attended. In 2014, Trump told People magazine, “She's got all As at Penn, we're so proud of her.”

  • Tiffany Trump

    Fact #1 Despite Trump previously saying he’s proud of his daughter Tiffany, the 70-year-old father recently revealed that he’s proud of her “to a lesser extent” than his other kids. “I’m very proud of my children. I mean, I’m just looking at them right now, as an example for your show,” he said on “Fox and Friends.” “But I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ’cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific.”

  • Tiffany Trump

    Fact #2 Tiffany looks just like her stunning mom, Marla Maples (left).

  • Tiffany Trump

    Fact #3 Tiffany wanted to be a pop star when she was a teen. In 2011, when she was 17 years old, she recorded a song called “Like A Bird.”

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    Age: 38 Mother: Ivana Trump Donald Jr. is Trump’s eldest child, who he had during his first marriage to Czech model Ivana Trump. Like his father, Donald Jr. is a businessman. He is also executive vice president at The Trump Organization.

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    Fact #1 In 2003, Trump introduced his eldest son to his now wife Haydon (a model) at a fashion show, the New York Times reports.

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    Fact #2 Donald Jr. has a big family. He and his wife have five kids: Kai, 9, Donald, 7, Tristan, 5, Spencer, 4, and Chloe, 2.

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    Fact #3 Donald Jr. is an avid hunter. However, in the past, leaked photos of him on his hunting trips have sparked controversy. In 2012, for instance, Donald Jr. was criticized after a photo of him and his brother Eric holding a dead leopard made the rounds on social media. In response to the backlash, the 38-year-old tweeted, “No prob, I’m a hunter, for that I make no apologies happy to debate it.”

  • Ivanka Trump

    Age: 35 Mother: Ivana Trump Ivanka is Trump’s eldest daughter. During her teens, Ivanka followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a model. In the past, she’s appeared in campaign ads and runway shows for designers such as Versace and Marc Bouwer. Today, Ivanka works with her brothers at The Trump Organization.

  • Ivanka Trump

    Fun Fact #1 Trump didn’t support his daughter’s modelling career, which began when she was 15 years. “This is an interesting case,” he the New York Times in 1997. “'I am only modestly in favour of this because I understand that that life is a very fast life, and at that age it is always a risky proposition.”

  • Ivanka Trump

    Fact #2 Ivanka is friends with Chelsea Clinton. The two were introduced by their husbands a few years ago, before their parents ran against each other in the U.S. presidential election. In January, Clinton told Cosmopolitan: “I am absolutely friends with Ivanka and I am grateful for her friendship. And I'm always going to believe, because this is how my parents raised me, that friendship is more important than politics.”

  • Ivanka Trump

    Fact #3 Ivanka and her husband, businessman Jared Kushner, have three young kids: Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 7 months.

  • Eric Trump

    Age: 32 Mother: Ivana Trump Eric is the youngest child of Trump and his first wife Ivana. He works at The Trump Organization with his brother Donald Jr. and sister Ivanka.

  • Eric Trump

    Fact #1 Eric is married to Lara Yunaska, who is a producer for CBS’ “Inside Edition.” The couple has been married for two years.

  • Eric Trump

    Fact #2 When he was 22 years old, he founded the Eric Trump Foundation to help “raise money for children battling life-threatening diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

  • Eric Trump

    Fact #3 He may have broken the law after he tweeted out a photo of his election ballot while voting for his dad, CNN reports. The now-deleted tweet read, “It is an incredible [honour] to vote for my father! He will do such a great job for the U.S.A! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.” It is illegal to share a photo of your election ballot in 18 U.S. states.

