Barron Trump Reappeared To Watch Dad Become President

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s son, Barron, was noticeably missing at his dad’s presidential inauguration festivities on Thursday.

While Trump’s wife, Melania, his grown children and grandchildren were all in attendance at the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial, 10-year-old Barron was nowhere to be seen.

On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with my father, the 45th president of the United States, and family. Such an incredibly meaningful and special moment! #MAGA #inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

After noticing this, Twitter birthed the hashtag #WhereIsBarron, much like the former #WhereIsSasha tag that was sparked when the former first daughter missed her dad Barack Obama’s farewell speech.

#whereisbarron great inaugural celebration but where is the future first son? @realDonaldTrump — Barbye Moon (@Barbyemoon) January 20, 2017

#whereisbarron Odd missing such an important day. A day he would remember his entire life. — Joy Carmody (@joycarmody) January 19, 2017

okay people let's stay focused on the things that matter like how is Barron Trump doing? is he okay? — nice millennial girl (@zen_gwen) January 9, 2017

Despite the worry of Twitter uses, Barron was fine. Turns out, the youngster was with his family in Washington, D.C., but was “simply absent from the televised concert itself,” Us Weekly reports.

The 10-year-old finally reappeared on Friday to watch his father become the 45th president of the United States.



President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on.



Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany reaches out to her brother Barron as their sister Ivanka looks on at their father's inauguration.

Now that Trump has been sworn in, Barron will be the first son in the White House since John. F. Kennedy, Jr. However, as previously announced, the 10-year-old and his mother, Melania, will not be moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue just yet.

The first lady and her son will remain in New York until Barron has completed the school year.