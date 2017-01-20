Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Breastfeeding Photography Captures The Most Tender Moments

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

New parents want to capture every moment with their little one. Many pregnant moms choose professional photographers to shoot their baby bumps, some even invite the camera to document the birth experience. And then there's the newborn photo session.

So why not capture the tender moments of breastfeeding? As you'll see from these breastfeeding photos, there are no shortage of creative ideas.


The first latch ❤️#birthphotography #nursingmom #breastfeedingphoto @photosbylei

A photo posted by Victoria Anne photography (@mommyred512) on




Those lips. Those eyes. That latch. . . . #breastfeedKC #breastfeeding #breastfeedingphoto #breastfeedingphotography

A photo posted by Stag & Bird Photography 📸 (@stagandbirdphoto) on


Multitasking mum 💪🏼 thank you @fiftyshadezofk for this cool picture!

A photo posted by Carriwell (@carriwell.de) on


This tiny hand 😍 absolutely in love with it and thankful for sharing @monetnicolebirths

A photo posted by Carriwell (@carriwell.de) on








I can't even put into words how much I love these images and just how much they mean to me. I didn't breastfeed my first baby and it has always haunted me that I didn't push harder to try. This being my last, I knew from the start that I wanted to not only try but also be successful. I spent hours and hours researching the topic. It consumed me for a good part of my pregnancy but I was determined. At the one week mark I was so tired and drained and in so much pain I begged Rhett to just let me quit. He gave me the pep talk I needed and we pushed through. 4 months later and there's no end in sight for us. These images remind me of just how hard I have worked to make this happen and how magical it can be to nourish a tiny human with nothing other than what my body gives her. I'm so fortunate that I am able to do this and I don't take it for granted. With that said, I am going to start offering these sessions to other mommies. Every mommy deserves to feel this beautiful postpartum. You deserve to have this beautiful time captured and one day, I promise your babies will be so grateful for these images. I'm offering a discount to the first three goddess mommies who book an herbal bath session. Let's make some magic.✨ Image by the always amazing @catherinewalker. #caylalynnephotography #catherinewalkerphotography #herbalbath #postpartum #healingherbs #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmama #breastfeedingphotography #newbornphotography #louisianaphotographer #birthphotographer #louisianabirthphotographer #lafayettebirthphotographer #lakecharlesbirthphotographer #postpartumphotography #birthbecomesher

A photo posted by Cayla Lynne Photography (@caylalynnephoto) on


I just really, really love nursing sessions! 😍

A photo posted by Tracy Reed (@tracyreed_photography) on


Newborn baby bliss. 💗 . CDA & Spokane Newborn Photography, www.estheredith.com #estheredithbirth

A photo posted by Spokane Photographer & Doula (@estheredithbirth) on







Also on HuffPost:

Close
13 Handy Hacks For Breastfeeding Mamas
of
  • Boob Cubes

    When pumping, you can save on one-time-use storage bags by using ice-cube trays for storing breast milk. Each cube is about one ounce of milk, so you know exactly how much you're getting each time you need to prep a bottle. Get the instructions here: One Crafty Mama

  • No-Spill Pour

    Breast milk is liquid gold, so we don't want to lose a drop. After pumping, it can be messing to pour the milk from the bottle to the storage bags. So one mom had a brilliant idea: use the detachable flange from the pump as a funnel! (You could just use a kitchen funnel, too, of course.) Get the instructions here: Pinterest

  • Pump Straight To The Bag

    Want to avoid the pour all together? Just pump directly into the storage bag. All you need is a little tape. Get the instructions here: A Great & Many Things

  • Breast Milk Storage

    We've seen a few different ways to store breast milk in your freezer, but empty pop can boxes look like the best method. They are just the right size and give you ample space. Get the instructions here: Fit Mommy Diaries

  • Leak Proof

    Leaky boobs are a real thing when breastfeeding. If you don't have breast pads, just cut a pantyliner (or pad for heavy leakage) in half and stick it to the inside of your bra. Instant absorption! Get the instructions here: Mayahood

  • Reusable Pads

    If you have the sewing skills, you can make your own breast pads to catch all the leaks. Get the instructions here: Vivat Veritas

  • Milk On The Go

    If you're bottle-feeding on the go, you can heat up breast milk with this simple trick: Put a baby bottle of breast milk in a travel mug and add hot water to keep everything warm. Get the instructions here: Tools N Applications

  • Soothe Sore Nipples

    Place aloe vera gel in breast milk bags to make soothing gel pads for your cracked or sore nipples. Get the instructions here: Pinterest

  • Milk-sicles

    When your baby is teething, you can provide soothing relief by freezing pacifiers in your milk. Get the instructions here: ANWJohnston

  • Mammory Minders

    Can't remember which boob your baby fed on last? Use these little magnetic clips to keep track. You can also use a safety pin! Buy the clips here: MagMinders/Etsy

  • DIY Nursing Cami

    With a cut of the scissors and a few stitches, you can create your own nursing tanks in less than 10 minutes. Can't sew? This blogger has a no-sew solution, too... elastics! Get the instructions here: Baby Belly Kelli

  • Hands-Free Pumping

    Two hair elastics are all it takes to pump hands-free. You'll feel like MacGyver with this rig. Get the instructions here: Balanced Breastfeeding

  • Big Breast Problems

    If you have ample bosoms, your hand can get sore holding up your breast for your baby to feed. Instead, roll up a receiving blanket and tuck it under your breast. Now you have one hand free! Get the instructions here: Balanced Breastfeeding

  • Pin these hacks!

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations