Breastfeeding Photography Captures The Most Tender Moments
New parents want to capture every moment with their little one. Many pregnant moms choose professional photographers to shoot their baby bumps, some even invite the camera to document the birth experience. And then there's the newborn photo session.
So why not capture the tender moments of breastfeeding? As you'll see from these breastfeeding photos, there are no shortage of creative ideas.
It is never too late to have a beautiful breastfeeding photo session, even if your baby is 20 months old
Let me tell you about my love for the dry lake beds ❤️❤️ and of course beautiful families 😍
You are my world
16 months and going strong. 💗 We are 2 months away from our breastfeeding goal! It has been full of trials and tribulations but it's been such an amazing journey that I wouldn't trade for the world.
This is such a great image. So often women doubt their ability to make milk, breastfeed and properly care for their baby. Other people surround new parents questioning and doubting their judgement making new parents more insecure in their parenting abilities. But this mother and baby duo have it right. And the tattoo says it all. You must have faith in your ability to care for your baby and your ability to breastfeed your baby. Trust your instincts.
I can't even put into words how much I love these images and just how much they mean to me. I didn't breastfeed my first baby and it has always haunted me that I didn't push harder to try. This being my last, I knew from the start that I wanted to not only try but also be successful. I spent hours and hours researching the topic. It consumed me for a good part of my pregnancy but I was determined. At the one week mark I was so tired and drained and in so much pain I begged Rhett to just let me quit. He gave me the pep talk I needed and we pushed through. 4 months later and there's no end in sight for us. These images remind me of just how hard I have worked to make this happen and how magical it can be to nourish a tiny human with nothing other than what my body gives her. I'm so fortunate that I am able to do this and I don't take it for granted. With that said, I am going to start offering these sessions to other mommies. Every mommy deserves to feel this beautiful postpartum. You deserve to have this beautiful time captured and one day, I promise your babies will be so grateful for these images. I'm offering a discount to the first three goddess mommies who book an herbal bath session. Let's make some magic.✨
Let's not forget the new mama's. They should be celebrated + showered with love too - after countless of months growing a human, to birthing then straight into the healing post partum months. I love this shot so much - proud mama smile! Her breastfeeding journey is an inspiring one ♡