Breastfeeding Photography Captures The Most Tender Moments

New parents want to capture every moment with their little one. Many pregnant moms choose professional photographers to shoot their baby bumps, some even invite the camera to document the birth experience. And then there's the newborn photo session.

So why not capture the tender moments of breastfeeding? As you'll see from these breastfeeding photos, there are no shortage of creative ideas.

The first latch ❤️#birthphotography #nursingmom #breastfeedingphoto @photosbylei A photo posted by Victoria Anne photography (@mommyred512) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Whoa, momma!! Special request by momma to mark the special bond and time with her youngest. This has all the feels. @mrscruzan #laudigcreationsphotography #pendletoninnewbornphotographer #indianaphotographer #breastfeeding #breastfeedingphoto A photo posted by Christine Laudig (@laudigcreationsphotography) on Jun 30, 2016 at 6:15pm PDT

Those lips. Those eyes. That latch. . . . #breastfeedKC #breastfeeding #breastfeedingphoto #breastfeedingphotography A photo posted by Stag & Bird Photography 📸 (@stagandbirdphoto) on Apr 29, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

Multitasking mum 💪🏼 thank you @fiftyshadezofk for this cool picture! A photo posted by Carriwell (@carriwell.de) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

This tiny hand 😍 absolutely in love with it and thankful for sharing @monetnicolebirths A photo posted by Carriwell (@carriwell.de) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Breastfeeding makes me feel powerful and strong. Like no matter what life throws at me I can always provide for my child. I've fought with anxiety for years but while we are breastfeeding I'm completely calm and worry free. 💜 Brittany 📸 by @yelyah_rrats_ttocs A photo posted by Plus Size Mommy Memoirs (@plusmommy) on Oct 3, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

I just really, really love nursing sessions! 😍 A photo posted by Tracy Reed (@tracyreed_photography) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:46am PST