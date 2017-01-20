Huffpost Canada Living ca
20 Delectable Foods To Help You Welcome Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is upon us, so let the celebrations begin!

But of course no party is complete without some delicious food, because you definitely can't bring in the year of the rooster on an empty stomach!

Check out our slideshow below to find some of our favourite foods for the occasion, and let us know some of your faves in the comments below.

Chinese New Year takes place on January 28, 2017.

Foods To Celebrate Chinese New Year
  • Hong Shao Rou (Braised Pork Belly)

    Get the recipe here.

  • Roasted Braised Duck

    Get the recipe here.

  • Coconut Nian Gao

    Find out how to make it here.

  • Lo Bak Go (Turnip Cake)

    Find the recipe here.

  • Long Life Noodles

    Find out how to make them here.

  • Nuomici (Sticky Rice Balls)

    Find out how to make them here.

  • Lychee

    Lychee fruits are not only delicious, but they're said to bring about family abundance and togetherness.

  • Veggie Scallion Pancakes

    Get the recipe here.

  • Gluten-Free Dumplings

    Find out how to make it here.

  • Steamed Fish

    Get the recipe here.

  • Braised Mushrooms

    Find out how to make them here.

  • Ho See Fat Choy (Black Moss)

    Find out how to make it here.

  • Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster

    Get the recipe here.

  • Peaches

    These tart fruits symbolize longevity, wealth, abundance, and good fortune.

  • Eight Treasure Rice

    Get the recipe here.

  • Savory Tang Yuan

    Find out how to make it here.

  • Lion’s Head Pork Meatballs

    Find the recipe here.

  • Oranges

    The golden-orange colour of these fruits are said to bring good luck, so enjoy some of this citrus fruit for prosperity throughout the year.

  • Persimmons

    Like oranges, these golden fruits are said to bring about prosperity.

  • Chinese-Style Clams

    Find out how to make them here.

