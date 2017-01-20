Huffpost Canada Style ca
Woman Claims Lululemon Employees Body Shamed Her After Losing 80 Lbs

Another day, another woman getting body shamed.

After dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome, Heather Albert, a 35-year-old Las Vegas resident, struggled with weight loss — and dealing with postpartum depression after her sons birth only made matters worse.

“Having been an athlete my entire life, it saddened me to think that I wasn’t able to do all of the things I wanted to do with and for my son and my family," the mother shared with People on Wednesday.



But after undergoing weight loss surgery in December and taking up a yoga practice, Albert was feeling great about herself and ready for a new wardrobe. So she decided to get some new gear from Lululemon.

However the athletic-wear retailer didn't exactly give her the warmest welcome.

Upon entering the store in Park City, Utah, Albert recalls hearing employees giggling amongst themselves. She then claims she heard one ask to another, "Do we even have anything in her size?" which left her utterly humiliated.

Albert says she was the only customer in the store at the time, so she was certain the sales associates were talking about her.

"I have been made fun of my entire life for my weight," she exclaimed. "So any time comments are made regarding my appearance or weight, I shut down."

"I was so embarrassed, I just paid for the two items I had in my hand and left the store as quickly as possible. I just wanted to be out of there," she later added.

However, while the yogi didn't address the hateful comments in-store, she held nothing back in a public Facebook post detailing her encounter in which she admitted to "crying in the shower" after the ordeal had taken place.

The worst part about the whole situation? Lululemon actually offers Albert's clothing size.

"Now, I realize that not everyone fits into Lulu, but I'm a street size 10/12 and in Lulu I'm a 10/12 top and an 8/10 bottom," she wrote. "I'm not even close to maxing out on size there!"



An employee from Lululemon contacted Albert shortly after her post was published and offered an apology. But she thinks more needs to be done.

"The most important part of my decision to make my experience public was to ensure that the individuals involved are re-educated," the athletic beauty told Cosmopolitan.com. "I would never want anyone to lose their job over something like this — I'd much prefer diversity and inclusion training, so that it turns the negative experience into something positive, a learning experience."

Now that's how you turn a negative experience into a positive one.

7 Ways To Deal With Body-Shaming Friends
  • Opt Out Of The Gossip

    It's easy to get wrapped up in a cycle of body-shaming gossip when it's a normal activity in your social circle. But instead of spreading cruel words about friends because of the way they look at school or even in their new Facebook profile picture, spread kind words instead. Even if you're not comfortable telling your friends to stop, you can leave the conversation or choose not to participate.

  • Surround Yourself WIth Body-Positive People

    The wonderful thing about friends is that they're there to be supportive and make you happy! If body-shaming friends are getting you down, try spending more time with people who make you feel great -- and see what a big difference it makes!

  • Tell Your Friend How You Feel

    Your friend might not even be aware that her body-negative talk is making you uncomfortable. Make sure to have an honest conversation with her about why this upsets you, and ask her her to try to limit her comments when she's around you.

  • Remember That Body-Shaming Is A Form Of Bullying

    Making fun of someone because of what they weigh or how they look -- even if it's yourself -- is a form of bullying just as serious as any other. Be a part of the solution rather than the problem by instituting a no-tolerance policy around negative body-talk.

  • Embrace Your Body And Carve Out Your Own Path

    The most important thing to realize is that you have the power to reject the influence of a body-bullying friend and choose instead to love yourself. When you look in the mirror, be conscious of your negative thoughts and try to find things that like about the way you look -- eventually, your flaws won't bother you so much anymore. Remember that nobody can take away your power unless you let them!

  • Distance Yourself If Necessary

    If your friends continue to engage in negative behavior that makes you you feel bad about yourself, you may want to create some distance from that friend. If the friendship is truly toxic, think seriously about whether it's bring more good or bad into your life -- if the negatives truly outweigh the positives, it might be time for the two of you to part ways.

  • If Your Friend Has An Eating Disorder, Talk To An Adult

    If your friend is exhibiting signs of an eating disorder, contact a parent, school counselor or trusted adult as soon as possible. Eating disorders are serious illnesses that can take lives -- don't wait to seek help. You can also call the eating disorder helpline at 1-855-585-3146.

Conversations