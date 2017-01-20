Huffpost Canada Business ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Oilsands Industry Group On Edge Over Trump's 'America First' Attitude

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

CALGARY — The president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says the protectionist sentiments expressed in U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration speech are a "wakeup call'' for Canada.

Tim McMillan says Canada is sometimes not "front of mind'' when its largest trading partner makes policy changes and it must therefore be alert and quick to remind the U.S. when their policies will hurt Canada.

In his 17-minute speech, Trump often referred to protecting American jobs and putting America first, positions that McMillan says are troubling for Canadians concerned about the future of the integrated North American oil and gas industry.

tim mcmillan capp
President and CEO Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Tim McMillan speaks to the media at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (Photo: The Canadian Press/Amber Bracken)

He says that's part of the reason he attended the inauguration ceremonies in Washington and later met with industry and government contacts.

McMillan says he expects changes to U.S. policies could affect the Canadian industry, adding that that prospect makes it more important than ever that Canadian pipelines to tidewater such as the Trans Mountain expansion and the Energy East project are built to allow exports to other customers around the world.

Trump's speech did not mention the Keystone XL pipeline which rejected by former president Barack Obama in late 2015, but McMillan says he believes Trump remains committed to allowing the line to go forward.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Obama /Trump Inauguration Crowds
of

  • Barack Obama's Inauguration Concert (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration Concert (right).

  • Barack Obama's Inauguration  (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration (right).

  • Spectators fill the National Mall for the inauguration of Barack Obama at the 44th U.S. President in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 20, 2009.

  • WASHINGTON - JANUARY 18: Crowds gather at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall for the opening ceremony of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Barack Obama on January 18, 2009 in Washington, DC. The 'Today - We Are One' free concert will include various performances by Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, U2 and other artists with an appearance by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Barack Obama's Inauguration  (left), Donald Trump's Inauguration (right).

  • Inaugural address during the 57th Inauguration in Washington D.C., on January 20. 2013.

  • President Barack Obama addresses the crowd during the 57th Inauguration in Washington D.C., on January 20. 2013. 

  • Spectators gather for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations