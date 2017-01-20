ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Canadians are expected to join countless others across the U.S. in noisily protesting Donald Trump’s accession to the White House.

Millions have pledged to participate in the Women’s March on Washington and similar events around the globe on Saturday, to demonstrate against a U.S. president elected on a campaign tinged with messages of hate and intolerance.

To support demonstrators, artists have created stunning images that the public can use — free of charge. The artwork comes courtesy of the Amplifier Foundation, which commissioned the pieces.



(Illustration: Shepard Fairey)

The foundation hopes to spread the images far and wide to counter regressive comments made by Trump about women’s bodies, immigration rights, and threats of military action.

“Today we are in a very different moment, one that requires new images that reject the hate, fear, and open racism that were normalized during the 2016 presidential campaign,” Amplifier said in its Kickstarter campaign.

High-profile artists including Shepard Fairey, Jessica Sabogal, and Ernesto Yerena have all contributed work for people to save, print, and share.



(Illustration: Ernesto Yerena)



(Illustration: Jessica Sobogal)



(Illustration: Kate DeCiccio)



(Illustration: Jennifer Maravillas)