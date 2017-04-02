Canada Music
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Leonard Cohen Predicted Trump Would Be Elected, Says His Son

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Leonard Cohen told his family, in his final days, he was confident Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States.

The Montreal singer-songwriter's son Adam recalled the prediction at Saturday's Juno gala dinner, where his father received a posthumous artist of the year prize.

Cohen's son says the notion of Trump winning seemed "absurd'' to everyone around his father.

"He was one of the only people I know, who had the most absurd prediction that anybody in my midst would dare have: he predicted Donald Trump was going to be the president of the United States, which of course made us all laugh hysterically.''

leonard cohen
Adam Cohen accepts the Album of the Year on behalf of his late father Leonard Cohen during the JUNO Awards gala at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on Saturday. (Photo: Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty)

They assumed the medical marijuana he was ingesting clouded his logic, he says.

"He was stoned out of his mind,'' Adam says. "What did he know, we thought. But it turns out the old man was right.''

Cohen died in California a day before Trump stunned his country and the world, defeating Hillary Clinton. Though he was closely associated with Montreal, his hometown, he also lived and worked on the American west coast.

leonard cohen
Leonard Cohen died in California the day before Trump's election in November. (Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters)

In his 1990s song, "Democracy,'' Cohen sings: "From the fires of the homeless/From the ashes of the gay/Democracy is coming to the USA.''

His Juno win marks the second time Cohen has received the artist of the year award, after winning in 2013.

Adam says his father knew 2016's "You Want It Darker'' would be the final album he produced. He recalled once asking him how he was producing such "astoundingly clear and powerful vocals.''

"I'm a captive, I've got no other purpose or mission,'' he says.

"This is my message, this is my last message.''

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Leonard Cohen Songs
of
  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen -

    A lovely duet with Anjani Thomas. From his concert in Warsaw 1985.

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Music video by Leonard Cohen performing Hallelujah. (C) 2009 Sony Music Entertainment.

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Music video by Leonard Cohen performing First We Take Manhattan. (C) 1988 Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc.

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Leonard Cohen - I'm Your Man (Live In London 2009)

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Music video by Leonard Cohen performing Closing Time. (C) 1992 Sony Music Entertainment (Canada) Inc.

  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen - The Early Years - Full Movie

    This insightful documentary puts the early years of Leonard s life and career into the spotlight as it traces his story from his childhood, through his years...

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Anthem - Leonard Cohen.

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Music video by Leonard Cohen performing Almost Like the Blues. (C) 2014 Sony Music Entertainment. All text, images and photographs (C) 2014 Old Ideas, LLC. iTunes: http://smarturl.it/PopularProble...

  • Leonard Cohen 80th Birthday Tribute

    All the photos and videos are taken by Szilvia Szanto at several venues of the Leonard Cohen World Tours in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. All rights reserved!

  • Leonard Cohen -

    The OFFICIAL video clip for "The Future", single from the 1992 album of the same name. -- INTENTIONALLY BLEEPED -- (c) 1993 SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (Canada)...

  • Judy Collins And Leonard Cohen -

    Judy Collins welcomes Leonard Cohen to her PBS TV concert performance in this video clip from January 1976. They perform Cohen's song, "Hey, That's No Way To...

  • Leonard Cohen -

    TSB Bank Arena, Wellington - December 18, 2013

  • Leonard Cohen Live At The Isle Of Wight 1970 (Trailer)

    Music video by Leonard Cohen performing Leonard Cohen Live at the Isle of Wight 1970 (Trailer). (C) Pulsar Productions 2009.

  • Leonard Cohen - Chelsea Hotel #2

    A beautiful performance of Chelsea Hotel #2, just Leonard and his guitar, perfect! The coconut cocktails sound interesting... . Live in Warsaw 1985.

  • Leonard Cohen -

    Cohen'den harika bir canlı performans.

  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen -

  • Leonard Cohen -

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations