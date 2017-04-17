All Sections
    10 GIFs That Describe Exactly How We Feel When There's Free Wi-Fi

    04/17/2017 12:00 EDT | Updated 04/18/2017 01:50 EDT

    Let’s be real -- there’s nothing better than finding out a restaurant, café, or clothing store offers free Wi-Fi. Getting online quickly, easily, and for free is a simple way to feel connected to our friends, coworkers, and our favourite brands. It’s the little things that make us feel valued.

    Join us as we explore the various emotional stages of discovering free Wi-Fi – or lack thereof – in partnership with Cisco.

    First, you play coy. You don’t want to show how badly you want that free Wi-Fi.

    via GIPHY

    But this is how you really feel inside…

    via GIPHY

    Well... really more like this…

    via GIPHY

    The truth is, we’re all desperately dependent on free Wi-Fi

    via GIPHY

    There’s nothing worse than an unreliable network. Without Cisco, there’s no saying what kind of connection you’ll get.

    via GIPHY

    Because, let’s face it, unreliable Wi-Fi leads to frustration, which leads to anger and indignation.

    via GIPHY

    Anger and indignation lead to denial. “It’s ok, I can do without it.”

    via GIPHY

    Who needs free Wi-Fi anyways?

    via GIPHY

    Joking, we can’t live without it.

    via GIPHY

    Because in-store Wi-Fi gives us true freedom (especially when it’s free).

    via GIPHY

    All jokes aside, businesses must do everything they can to stand out from the crowd, and offering free Wi-Fi is a simple way to do just that. Cisco offers innovative wireless solutions that will impress your customers and keep them coming back.

