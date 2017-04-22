NASA Photo Reveals How Earth Looks From Saturn
It's easy to forget that Earth isn't the centre of the universe. It's actually a relatively small planet, and humans — we're much smaller.
NASA's recently released photograph of Earth from Saturn puts all of that into perspective. A spacecraft called Cassini captured the image on April 12 from 1.4 billion kilometres away, the organization wrote in a press release. (Watch the video above to see the view.)
Although it's not visible to the naked eye, NASA says the southern Atlantic Ocean was facing Saturn at the time.
A file photo of Earth taken by the European Space Agency (ESA) in January 2016. (Photo: Reuters handout)
If you suddenly feel small and insignificant after looking at the photo, you're not alone. It may be a small dose of the phenomenon known as the "overview effect," which leads to a shift in perspective once humans see the world from a distance.
It's something many astronauts recount once they return from space.
Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell described it well: “Something happens to you out there. You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it.”
