It's easy to forget that Earth isn't the centre of the universe. It's actually a relatively small planet, and humans — we're much smaller.

NASA's recently released photograph of Earth from Saturn puts all of that into perspective. A spacecraft called Cassini captured the image on April 12 from 1.4 billion kilometres away, the organization wrote in a press release. (Watch the video above to see the view.)

Although it's not visible to the naked eye, NASA says the southern Atlantic Ocean was facing Saturn at the time.



A file photo of Earth taken by the European Space Agency (ESA) in January 2016. (Photo: Reuters handout)

If you suddenly feel small and insignificant after looking at the photo, you're not alone. It may be a small dose of the phenomenon known as the "overview effect," which leads to a shift in perspective once humans see the world from a distance.

It's something many astronauts recount once they return from space.

Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell described it well: “Something happens to you out there. You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it.”

