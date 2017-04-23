Two People Arrested In Death Of Toddler In Edmonton

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say they believe two people arrested Saturday are responsible for the death of a toddler whose body was found outside a Edmonton church, but no charges had been laid by Sunday evening.

In a statement released Sunday, police say investigators continue to interview the 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman.

Edmonton police released surveillance photos of two "people of interest" on Saturday.

Police have said they believe the boy was left near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Tuesday morning, three days before his body was found on Friday by a passerby.

No information has been released about the relationship between the two people in custody and the little boy, who police have not identified but have estimated was about 20 months old.

Police say they expect to release more information after charges have been laid and an autopsy scheduled for Monday is completed.

Police added they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Earlier Saturday, police released grainy surveillance video pictures of a man and woman they were looking for in connection with the case.

The pictures showed the two pushing a stroller as they entered a store.

In the statement issued Saturday night the Edmonton Police Service thanked the many people it said contacted them with tips, adding that no more would be necessary.



Police also released images of clothing worn by the little boy.

The sad case has triggered an outpouring of emotion in the city.

"My heart just really aches to think of this thing happening,'' said Marryman Porter, who attended a bake sale and lunch held Saturday at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

People also stopped by to leave flowers and a teddy bear at the place where the child's body was discovered.

One woman, after laying flowers, hugged another women she'd arrived with, her eyes welling with tears.