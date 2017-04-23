Saskatchewan Cuts Funeral Funds For Poorest Citizens

-
Low-income population: 118,325
Population in private households for income status: 1,082,230
-
Low-income population: 101,235
Population in private households for income status: 867,090
-
Low-income population: 100,810
Population in private households for income status: 795,675
-
Low-income population: 24,035
Population in private households for income status: 189,740
-
Low-income population: 30,475
Population in private households for income status: 218,320
-
Low-income population: 72,590
Population in private households for income status: 502,595
-
Low-income population: 15,885
Population in private households for income status: 105,950
-
Low-income population: 57,980
Population in private households for income status: 384,335
-
Low-income population: 19,520
Population in private households for income status:189,740
-
Low-income population: 79,785
Population in private households for income status: 509,640
-
Low-income population: 108,125
Population in private households for income status: 649,995
-
Low-income population: 17,900
Population in private households for income status: 103,905
-
Low-income population: 9,495
Population in private households for income status: 55,150
-
Low-income population: 496,660
Population in private households for income status: 2,576,025
-
Low-income population: 6,665
Population in private households for income status: 33,310
-
Low-income population: 121,020
Population in private households for income status: 590,210
-
Low-income population: 15,715
Population in private households for income status: 76,025
-
Low-income population: 49,395
Population in private households for income status: 208,020
-
Low-income population: 425,380
Population in private households for income status: 1,612,640
-
NEXT: Celebs Who Were Born Impoverished
-
The country star grew up in deep poverty in Timmins, Ontario, where she also witnessed her stepfather abuse her mother. She describes in her memoir "From This Moment On" not having enough money to eat and going to school hungry.
-
Jay Z's beginnings as a street kid peddling drugs in New York's Bed-Stuy district are hardly a secret, thanks to powerful lyrics like these: "And Bigga baby/ My Bed-Stuy flow's malicious, delicious/ F*ck three wishes, made my road to riches/ From 62's, gem stars, my moms dishes/ Gram choppin', police van dockin'/ D's at my doors knockin'" (from "Brooklyn's Finest").
-
Born as Demetria Gene Guynes, one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces grew up in trailer parks in Roswell, New Mexico, and moved over 30 times. She also dropped out of high school at age 16.
-
All his jokes aside, Jim Carrey has a dark past. The Canadian actor grew up in poverty and at 12 years old was forced to get an after-school factory job working eight hours per day. "My father lost his job when he was 51 and that was the real 'wow', the kick in the guts. We lived in a van for a while, and we worked all together as security guards and janitors," Carrey once said of the experience. His 2003 film "Bruce Almighty" grossed $484.6 million according to the Washington Times.
-
She played a privileged Upper East Side kid on the CW's "Gossip Girl," but Leighton Meester was actually born in jail to her mother Constance Meester, who was serving time for drug smuggling.
-
J.K. Rowling, now wealthier than the Queen of England thanks to her wildly successful "Harry Potter" series, has been open about her lower-middle class background, admitting that she also experienced harsher times. "I, too, have passed through a period of poverty in Britain and can understand some of those issues," she told NPR News in 2012. "I think I've had a very strange life."
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's life was not always as glamorous as it appears on "Sex and The City." She was born to a impoverished family in the small town of Nelsonville, Ohio, and began singing and acting partly to support her family. She is now worth $15 million, according to Forbes.
-
Winfrey's childhood was filled with enough turmoil to all but ensure she would never make it. She spent her early childhood living with her grandmother on a farm in Kosciusko, Miss., while her unwed teenage mother searched for work. She was reportedly sexually molested at an early age and worked as a housemaid. At 17 years old, Oprah got her first big break when she won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant, launching her into a journalism job in Baltimore. The media mogul is now worth around $2.7 billion, according to Forbes.
-
The "My Heart Will Go On" powerhouse -- now worth a reported $400 million -- grew up the youngest of 14 children in a low-income French Canadian family. (Dad was an accordionist).
"I grew up in a very, very, very small house," Dion told Vanity Fair in 2012. "We weren't poor, but we never had money … We were given love and affection and support. What else did we need?"
-
Median Income For Women In Canada
-
The following data comes from Statistics Canada's 2011 National Household Survey.
-
Median income for men: $35,028
Average income for women: $29,775
Average income for men: $43,195
-
Median income for men: $30,961
Average income for women: $31,542
Average income for men: $40,965
-
Median income for men: $31,233
Average income for women: $37,015
Average income for men: $52,716
-
Median income for men: $32,887
Average income for women: $32,090
Average income for men: $44,800
-
Median income for men: $31,704
Average income for women: $35,618
Average income for men: $50,897
-
Median income for men: $35,666
Average income for women: $32,561
Average income for men: $45,725
-
Median income for men: $34,527
Average income for women: $32,306
Average income for men: $44,772
-
Median income for men: $35,042
Average income for women: $33,940
Average income for men: $48,258
-
Median income for men: $37,821
Average income for women: $32,830
Average income for men: $45,148
-
Median income for men: $35,776
Average income for women: $32,400
Average income for men: $44,342
-
Median income for men: $39,154
Average income for women: $33,398
Average income for men: $48,096
-
Median income for men: $36,117
Average income for women: $32,334
Average income for men: $43,858
-
Median income for men: $34,235
Average income for women: $33,792
Average income for men: $42,084
-
Median income for men: $40,913
Average income for women: $35,426
Average income for men: $52,018
-
Median income for men: $43,929
Average income for women: $37,100
Average income for men: $56,034
-
Median income for men: $45,781
Average income for women: $41,438
Average income for men: $68,928
-
Median income for men: $42,006
Average income for women: $38,488
Average income for men: $53,324
-
Median income for men: $46,513
Average income for women: $41,857
Average income for men: $58,318
-
Median income for men: $46,265
Average income for women: $45,636
Average income for men: $53,264
-
Median income for men: $66,153
Average income for women: $56,064
Average income for men: $73,225
-
Median income for men: $62,187
Average income for women: $63,456
Average income for men: $69,539
-
Highest-Paying Jobs That Don't Necessarily Need A Degree In Canada
-
Average salary $44,224.00
-
Average salary: $46,213.00
-
Yes, apparently they still have secretaries.
Average salary: $46,369.00
-
Average salary: $47,562.00
-
Average salary: $52,635.00
*Having some sort of certification in finance or business would likely help in this career, but isn't necessary.
-
Average salary: $53,017.00
-
Average salary: $54,048.00
*Though a degree isn't required, you may be at a disadvantage when searching for work as a recruiter against those with degrees in human resources.
-
Average salary: $54,279.00
-
Average salary: $56,640.00
-
Average salary: $58,033.00
*As with recruiters, you my be at a disadvantage in this field against those with a human resources degree.
-
Average salary: $62,526.00
-
Average salary: $81,349.00
*Adzuna explains: For some electrical engineering jobs, a degree is required, and for others it isn't — there are alternative professional qualifications.
-
Average salary: $88,200.00
-
Average salary: $93,320.00
-
WHERE ARE THE GRAD JOBS?
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
Number of jobs available at time of Adzuna survey
-
BEST-PAYING DEGREE SUBJECTS
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
WORST-PAYING GRAD JOBS BY SECTOR
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
Source: Adzuna
-
REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION OF GRADUATE JOBS
-
Average starting salary: $45,650.
-
Average starting salary: $45,450.
-
Average starting salary: $59,059.
-
Average starting salary: $52,620.
-
Average starting salary: $36,776.
-
Average starting salary: $59,957