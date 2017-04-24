Canada Alberta
Bonny Maddaford Sentenced For Smuggling Drugs Into Prison In Kinder Eggs

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
YORKTON, Sask. — A guard who smuggled drugs hidden in chocolate eggs into an RCMP detachment in Saskatchewan has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Bonny Maddaford, who is 45, pleaded guilty last month to trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana and breach of trust.

kinder surprise

Maddaford worked at the RCMP rural detachment in Yorkton and used Kinder Eggs to pass marijuana, cocaine, tobacco and money to prisoners.

She was charged last fall following an investigation.

(CJGX, The Canadian Press)

