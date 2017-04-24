Canada Alberta
Polite Canadian Elk Cross The Street At A Crosswalk

The stereotype of polite Canadians doesn't only apply to humans.

Calgary X92.9 radio host Seanna Jefferson was driving through Canmore on Saturday when she spotted four elk walking across a crosswalk in an orderly fashion.

"Abbey Road, elk style," one of the people in the car joked, in a video Jefferson posted to Twitter.

Wildlife in Alberta aren't just limited to human crosswalks. Banff National Park has wildlife overpasses at a number of locations, allowing animals to safely cross busy highways without interrupting their natural habitat.

A truck drives underneath a wildlife overpass on the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park. (Photo: John E. Marriott/Getty)

Watch Jefferson's video above.

Conversations