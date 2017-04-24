Polite Canadian Elk Cross The Street At A Crosswalk

ADVERTISEMENT

The stereotype of polite Canadians doesn't only apply to humans.

Calgary X92.9 radio host Seanna Jefferson was driving through Canmore on Saturday when she spotted four elk walking across a crosswalk in an orderly fashion.

"Abbey Road, elk style," one of the people in the car joked, in a video Jefferson posted to Twitter.

Wildlife in Alberta aren't just limited to human crosswalks. Banff National Park has wildlife overpasses at a number of locations, allowing animals to safely cross busy highways without interrupting their natural habitat.



A truck drives underneath a wildlife overpass on the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park. (Photo: John E. Marriott/Getty)

