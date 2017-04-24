Cyrus Nel, Calgary Baby Who Died In 2015, Was Homicide Victim, Say Police
Calgary police say the death of a three-month-old boy in 2015 has been ruled a homicide.
Cyrus Nel was rushed from his northeast home to hospital in medical distress on Aug. 31. He died later that day.
Police said in a press release Monday that the baby died after sustaining "fatal injuries (that) were inflicted ... within the family home."
Cyrus Nel was just shy of three months old when he died. (Photo: CPS/Handout)
However, homicide investigators have interviewed the suspects in the home and say "no plausible explanation has been provided to explain Cyrus’ fatal injuries."
They are not looking for any additional suspects and are not releasing the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.
The following signs may indicate the possibility of child abuse, according to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre:
Unexplained bruises or injuries, especially in places of the body that children do not normally injure during regular play or movement
A child who is continually hungry, unsuitably dressed for the weather and/or always dirty
Burns which leave a pattern outlining the object which was used to make the burn, such as a cigarette, an iron or an electric stove burner, burns on the hands, feet or buttocks caused by scalding water and rope burns caused by being tied
A young child who is often left alone
A child who is unusually aggressive, angry and hostile to other people
A child who demonstrates withdrawn behaviour, who refuses to participate or dress appropriately for physical activities
A child who shows unusual knowledge of sexual matters beyond their age of development, who exhibits sexualized behaviour around adults or other children
A child who hints or talks overtly about sexual abuse
An adolescent who is extremely withdrawn or aggressive
A child or adolescent who repeatedly runs away from home