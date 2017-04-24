Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Ontario's Basic Income Trial To Launch In Hamilton, Lindsay And Thunder Bay

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

HAMILTON — Residents of Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay areas will be the first Ontarians to receive a guaranteed minimum income as part of a new provincial pilot project.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the details of the province's three-year basic income project today in Hamilton.

She said the level of support starts at just under $17,000 a year for a single person, and while that isn't extravagant, she says it will make a real difference to a person "striving to reach for a better life.''

kathleen wynne
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has announced the locations of the province's basic income experiment. (Photo: Christophe Ena/The Canadian Press)

"The project will explore the effectiveness of providing a basic income to people who are currently living on low incomes, whether they are working or not,'' she said. "People participating in our pilot communities will receive a minimum amount of income each year — a basic income, no matter what.''

The income payments are designed to encourage people to work. Recipients will keep what they earn, with their basic income payments decreasing by half of that amount.

Single people will receive up to $16,989 per year, less 50 per cent of any income they earn. Couples will receive up to $24,027 per year, less 50 per cent of any income they earn. People with disabilities will receive up to an additional $6,000 per year.

hamilton ontario
The city of Hamilton will be one of three test sites for Ontario's basic income pilot project. (Photo: Arpad Benedek)

People in the three regions will be able to apply to the pilot project, and 4,000 people will be selected.

The government consulted former senator Hugh Segal for advice on building the pilot project.

Segal said the basic income should replace Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program payments, but be slightly more generous, and it should come with less monitoring and administration than those programs.

The Liberal government announced the pilot project in the 2016 budget.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
8 Jobs Robots Are Highly Likely To Take Over
of
  • Telephone salesperson - 99% chance

    Telesales people have a 99% chance of having their jobs automated, according to the study. While the National Careers Service says that telephone operators working in call centres are chosen for their ability to conversate with the public, the likelihood of automation remains the highest of any sector. Around 47,000 people are employed in the UK with this job title.

  • Typist, data entry person - 98.5%

    Those working as typists or data entry clerks have the second highest risk of automation, according to the study. The National Careers Service says those working as clerks "should be able to work quickly and accurately, and pay attention to detail."

  • Weigher, grader, or sorter - 97.6%

    Those who sort goods at warehouses are at high risk of automation, as are all jobs which are manual, repetitive, and which require little creativity. The National Careers Service says that those working in warehouses "need to have a good level of fitness.. be able to work quickly... and also need to complete paperwork and count stock items."

  • Routine inspector and tester - 97.6%

    Those who inspect or test products and machines on production lines are at high risk of automation. Henry Ford was the first industrialist to utilise the power of mass production methods, and these continue to be honed by modern day manufacturers. But now the human element of checking the quality of production is likely to be automated.

  • Legal secretary - 97.6%

    But automation will also affect the professions. One role to have a high risk of automation is that of legal secretary. These jobs " need excellent written and spoken communication skills, and be able to work in a busy office working to deadlines", according to the National Careers Service. The average salary is £18,000, and education to A-level standard is often required.

  • Financial accounts manager - 97.6%

    Another long standing profession to have a high probability of automation is that of financial planning and non-chartered accountancy. Roles such as finance officer, payroll assistants, and other number crunching tasks are likely to be automated as artificial intelligence increases. Chartered accountants have a lower risk of automation at 95.3%.

  • Sales administration - 97.2%

    Sales administrators and assistants are at high risk of automation. Staff costs represent a huge proportion of a retailer's cost base, and big employers already use automation to plan staff hours and control schedules of their workers. In the future, though - we may become even more accustomed to the robotic voices of self-service tills, and do much more shopping online.

  • Tax advisors - 95.3%

    Alongside accountants and financial officers, tax experts will see automation affect their roles, according to the study. The study has found tax advice is highly susceptible to automation due to its largely formulaic, repetitive, and computer-based nature. And the world's tax systems are becoming steadily simpler as more and more self-assessments are conducted by tax payers themselves.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations