You’ve just peeled off your winter coat for the last time but there’s still a few weeks to go before T-shirt weather. This can only mean one thing: spring coat shopping.

If you’re feeling any guilt for splurging on a chic new lightweight coat, think about it this way: spring and fall are the only two seasons you can show off a great jacket. No matter how anyone tries to spin it, parkas aren’t cute and we don’t have to explain why coats aren’t applicable in the summer.

Now that you’re committed to finding that must-have coat for spring, it’s time to start weighing your options.

To help you have fun with outerwear this spring season, we've rounded up 10 jackets to inspire your next shopping trip.

Ted Baker Regal Romance Bomber Jacket, $415

If Ted Baker doesn’t scream spring style, we don’t know what does. The British brand’s signature poppy colours and bold floral prints make them almost synonymous with the season. If you’re in the market for a statement bomber, you’ll love this bright orange jacquard jacket that’s equal parts romantic and edgy.

The Reformation Bad Leather Jacket, $498

The Reformation has built their brand on being sustainable, ethical and at the same time, the epitome of California cool. That’s why we’re not surprised they’ve designed the perfect leather biker jacket that will make all your outfits look completely effortless.

Denim & Supply Double Breasted Jacket, $398

A major outerwear trend seen on the runway was the reimagined denim jacket. It’s not what we’re used to seeing and that’s why we love it. This double-breasted jacket from Ralph Lauren’s edgier line, Denim & Supply, offers a chic military take on the classic jean jacket.

Joe Fresh Quilted Barn Jacket, $69

Even if you’re not going out for a canter on your trusty steed, this quilted jacket from Joe Fresh needs to be part of your spring arsenal. The peplum hem gives this preppy favourite an unexpected feminine touch.

ASOS Colourblock Rainmac, $89.75

If you were born in the '80s, this colour block jacket will take you back to when your only concerns revolved around who had the best Lip Smackers flavours. Fashion is fairly cyclical with the old becoming new again, and while not all of us are fans of eighties fashion, you can’t deny this comeback made you smile.

Roots Long Sorority Jacket, $428

Even with its minimalist design, this long sorority jacket from Roots will turn heads. If you’re into clean lines and athleisure vibes, this is the spring jacket for you.

H&M Jacquard Weave Coat, $79.99

They say leopard is a neutral and they would be right. This lightweight printed coat from H&M’s Conscious collection will elevate any outfit to the next level.

Icone Long Faux Fur Jean Jacket, $130

Another popular denim trend this season is the oversized boyfriend-style denim jacket. This particular version from Simons is slightly longer and includes a removable faux fur collar, which makes it a more distinctive choice.

Club Monaco Kenzee Trench Coat, $379

Sometimes you need a break from the classics, which makes this variation of the trench from Club Monaco especially appealing. Perfect for warmer spring days, this linen blend coat is finished with playful tassels and is ideal if you’re looking for something classic with a twist.

Ganni Idaho Jacket, $410.93

Putting together the perfect spring outfit is as easy as tossing on this vintage-inspired jacket by luxury Italian label, Ganni. It’s a bit of a splurge, but you’ll quickly realize this beautifully tailored jacket is worth every penny.