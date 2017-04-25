ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé is giving back to the community in a beautiful way.

To mark the one-year anniversary of her powerful album "Lemonade," the singer has founded the Formation Scholars, whose aim is to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.

The scholarship will send four select women to college for the 2017-2018 academic year, however the students must be pursuing studies in the creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies.

The scholarship also only applies to select schools including Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.

Naturally, people are ecstatic about the news and many took to Twitter to sing their queen's praises.

So excited for the #FormationScholars created by @Beyonce! Such a great opportunity to help young women dream BIG! #whoruntheworld ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rh7IgveZLy — SheUnplugged (@she_unplugged) April 25, 2017

Yasssss Bey! You didn't let me down! #FormationScholars — Cacao (@OhWho_OhLu) April 25, 2017

Check out the full statement on Beyoncé's website.

~Bless~

via GIPHY