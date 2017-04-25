Canada Business
Writers' Guild Of America OKs Possible Strike

LOS ANGELES — Members of the Writers Guild of America are one step closer to striking come May 2. In a letter to its members Monday, the WGA said 96.3 per cent voted to authorize a strike as the May 1 contract expiration deadline looms.

Negotiations between the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will resume Tuesday.

Responding to the strike authorization, the producers group said in a statement that it is committed to reaching a deal that keeps the industry working.

The producers group aims to avoid a work stoppage like the 100-day strike of 2007.

While many issues are at play, members of the Writers Guild are largely focused on the way in which streaming platforms have affected compensation.

The WGA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Conversations