3 Yoga Poses That Can Reduce Depression
When you're feeling down in the dumps, you might be tempted to throw on your sweats and curl up on the couch, but sweating it out will make you feel a lot better.
In the video below, yoga instructor Rachelle Wintzen demonstrates three yoga poses that will leave you feeling refreshed and uplifted.
Is there anything more freeing than the Wild Thing pose? This move opens up the chest, stretches the back and encourages deep breathing all while reducing anxiety and balancing hormones.
According to researchers at Boston University, deep breathing plays a part in the mental benefits of yoga.
In a study published earlier this year, lead researcher Chris Streeter found people who took Iyengar yoga three times per week lowered their depression scores by half after three months. Iyengar yoga focuses on both breath and posture. Researchers recommend practicing yoga twice a week to reap benefits, but note that the more you do it the better it is for you.
In this fitness series, we look to fitness and well-being experts for three exercises to relieve common pains and ailments. What condition would you like to see us tackle next? Shoot us an email at CanadaLiving@huffingtonpost.com or let us know in the comments below.