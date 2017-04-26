Canada Business
French's Ketchup Continues To Become More Canadian

 |  By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — An Ontario facility will start producing French's ketchup early next month as condiment companies continue to battle for Canadian dollars with displays of national pride.

Select Food Products Ltd. will produce all of the company's ketchup sold in Canada at its North York plant.

French's ketchup bottles at Select Foods production facility in North York. (Photo: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Previously some French's ketchup sold in Canada was manufactured in the United States.

French's announced the partnership with Select Food Products last June, saying it would take until early 2017 for the new plant to be operational.

The news came following a social media backlash against Heinz after a man's Facebook post pointed out the company closed its Leamington, Ont., plant and cost the community about 750 jobs, while lauding French's for using 100 per cent Canadian grown tomatoes.

