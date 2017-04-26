ADVERTISEMENT

HAMILTON — A fat beaver that got stuck in a fence in an Ontario city has been freed by the soapy hands of a municipal employee.

The City of Hamilton says an animal services officer went to a home around 12 p.m. on Tuesday where she found a beaver — carrying excess fat from hibernation — wedged between two metal fence bars.

"He landed, as the Canadian-ism goes, arse over teakettle through the fence onto a lower section of ground and couldn’t pull his rear-end through with his tiny front paws," the city said in the release.

This poor beaver is now at a wildlife refuge after it got stuck between two metal bars.

The city says Sarah Mombourquette used soap to help the beaver wiggle through the bars.

It says the beaver recovered at a shelter.

The beaver has since been transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, Ont.

The rodent needs time to recover from its injuries before it is released back into the wild.