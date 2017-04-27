Canada British Columbia
Edition: ca
Region: BC

B.C. Premier Christy Clark Hopes To Hit Back At Lumber Tariff With U.S. Coal Ban

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

SURREY, B.C. — Premier Christy Clark is taking aim at the American coal industry in the wake of the United States imposing hefty tariffs on British Columbia's softwood exports.

Clark wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking Ottawa to ban the shipment of thermal coal through B.C. ports, the bulk of which comes from the United States.

The B.C. Liberal leader made the announcement Wednesday at a paper products company in Surrey while campaigning for the May 9 provincial election, saying an impasse over softwood lumber "gives us the freedom to do what I think is unquestionably the right thing.''

christy clark
B.C. Premier Christy Clark speaks at Catalyst Paper's distribution centre in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP)

Thermal coal is dirty, she said. "It fouls the air. It fouls the oceans. It's terrible for the environment.''

Clark said a ban will help develop the province's liquefied natural gas industry, arguing if China shifted from coal to LNG it would have "a massive impact'' on greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's the right thing to do, but I haven't felt free to be able to do that because I haven't wanted to upset negotiations that seemed to be going along, granted at a slow pace,'' she said.

"But now that they have slapped a duty on Canada and they're calling us names, we're free to take an action that's long overdue.''

The U.S. is imposing duties of up to 24 per cent on lumber imports from Canada. The B.C. Lumber Trade Council says the province exports $4.6 billion in softwood lumber to the U.S. each year.

"But now that they have slapped a duty on Canada and they're calling us names, we're free to take an action that's long overdue."

The federal government was unable to provide an immediate comment.

Westshore Terminals (TSX:WTE), the company that handles the shipping of a large portion of the U.S. coal, issued an open letter asking the prime minister to reject Clark's call for a ban.

"We recognize that Canada is in a dispute with our most important trading partner, but we hope that our leaders will consider the best interest of all Canadians and not punish Canadian companies and workers by putting one industry ahead of another,'' the letter says.

It says about one-third of Westshore's business, or about $100 million in annual revenue, is directly attributable to the coal it handles for its American customers.

The company's stock price fell 11.80 per cent on Wednesday.

prince rupert coal ship bc
The bulk carrier Unicorn Ocean is seen loading coal in B.C. in 2013. (Photo: Robin Rowland/CP)

Green Leader Andrew Weaver said he was pleased by Clark's lobbying efforts to ban thermal coal, but he accused the Liberals of waiting too long to act.

"Washington, Oregon and California have already moved to ban thermal coal exports. It is high time that British Columbia showed leadership on this issue as well,'' he said in a statement.

"I sincerely hope that this move the premier has made is more than just election politics.''

andrew weaver
B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he hopes Clark's efforts to ban coal are more than just "election politics." (Photo: Darryl Dyck/CP)

NDP Leader John Horgan said as premier he would speak with Trudeau about energy, raw log exports and 'a whole host of issues that I believe we have to play on this negotiation.''

Horgan was in Burnaby on Wednesday where a campaign stop focused on the soaring price of housing in Metro Vancouver.
Researcher Clark Williams-Derry said it is difficult to underestimate the impact a ban on thermal coal exports would have for the coal industry in the western U.S.

"Essentially, what this does is it wipes out the last remaining option for U.S. coal exporters to get their products off the northwest coast to Asia,'' said Williams-Derry, who works for the Sightline Institute, an energy think tank based in Seattle.

"If this goes through, it pretty much puts the kibosh on any export potential for the future.''

The American coal industry has fought unsuccessfully for years to expand export capacity on the American West Coast, meaning virtually all thermal coal in the western U.S. travels through B.C., Williams-Derry said.

Records from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority show that 94 per cent of the 6.6-million tonnes of thermal coal exported through the Port of Vancouver in 2016 came from the United States.

Calling coal "dirty" makes it difficult to use as a bargaining chip: Williams-Derry

Williams-Derry said it will be difficult for Clark to use thermal coal as a bargaining chip in negotiations around softwood now that she is on the record saying coal is dirty.

"The genie is now out of the bottle,'' he said.

"This is a game of brinksmanship, and what she has done in that statement is push things past that brink. There's a line in the sand and it's going to be difficult for her to walk back from that.''

— Follow @gwomand on Twitter

Also on HuffPost:

Close
When Trudeau Met Trump
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Months of talks, bonding happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

  • The handshake was yank-free...

  • Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with female executives, including Ivanka Trump.

  • A stroll down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

  • Trudeau did not criticize Trump's controversial travel ban during an afternoon press conference, but suggested he disagreed.

  • The president may have "shown his hand" when it comes to NAFTA.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau-Obama State Dinner

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations