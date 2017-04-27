Canada Politics
Trudeau Promotes Carbon Tax In Rural Conservative Heartland

 By The Canadian Press

GRAY, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his proposed carbon tax after a visit to a farm in the community of Gray, south of Regina.

Trudeau then held a news conference at the local rink, where he said putting a price on carbon pollution is a way to reward people who are innovating and reducing their carbon output.

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chats with Rod Lewis and Lewis's son at their Lewis Land Limited farm near Gray, Sask. on April 27, 2017. (Photo: Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Producer Todd Lewis, who showed Trudeau around his family's century-old farm, says carbon pricing has hurt agriculture in other parts of the country.

Lewis says farmers know that if they burn fuel, they burn money, so they're always looking for ways to be more efficient and innovative.

He says low-carbon agriculture was born in Saskatchewan and farmers deserve recognition for the work they've done.

But Lewis says he hosted the prime minister because it's important to have the conversation, or as he puts it, "if you're not at the dinner table, you're probably on the menu, and today we're at the dinner table."

  • 1. The unprecedented recent increase in carbon emissions.

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights six main lines of evidence for climate change.First, we have tracked (see chart) the unprecedented recent increase in the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases since the beginning of the industrial revolution. Without human interference, the carbon in fossil fuels would leak slowly into the atmosphere through volcanic activity over millions of years in the slow carbon cycle. By burning coal, oil, and natural gas, we accelerate the process, releasing vast amounts of carbon (carbon that took millions of years to accumulate) into the atmosphere every year.

  • 2. We know greenhouse gases absorb heat.

    We know from laboratory and atmospheric measurements that such greenhouse gases do indeed absorb heat when they are present in the atmosphere.

  • 3. Global temperatures are rising, and so is the sea level.

    We have tracked significant increase in global temperatures of at least 0.85°C and a sea level rise of 20cm over the past century.

  • 4. Volcanos and sunspots cannot explain the changing temperature.

    We have analyzed the effects of natural events such as sunspots and volcanic eruptions on the climate, and though these are essential to understand the pattern of temperature changes over the past 150 years, they cannot explain the overall warming trend.

  • 5. Earth's climate system is changing dramatically.

    We have observed significant changes in the Earth’s climate system including reduced snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere, retreat of sea ice in the Arctic, retreating glaciers on all continents, and shrinking of the area covered by permafrost and the increasing depth of its active layer. All of which are consistent with a warming global climate.

  • 6. Global weather patterns are changing substantially.

    We continually track global weather and have seen significant shifts in weather patterns and an increase in extreme events all around the world. Patterns of precipitation (rainfall and snowfall) have changed, with parts of North and South America, Europe and northern and central Asia becoming wetter, while the Sahel region of central Africa, southern Africa, the Mediterranean and southern Asia have become drier. Intense rainfall has become more frequent, along with major flooding. We’re also seeing more heat waves. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) between 1880 and the beginning of 2014, the 19 warmest years on record have all occurred within the past 20 years; and 2015 is set to be the warmest year ever recorded.The map shows the percentage increases in very heavy precipitation (defined as the heaviest 1 percent of all events) from 1958 to 2007 for each region.

Conversations