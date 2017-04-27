Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Kevin O'Leary Says He Tried To Get Maxime Bernier To Drop Out Of Tory Race

 |  By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Kevin O'Leary may be gone from the Conservative leadership race, but he doesn't intend to let himself be forgotten.

Instead, the reality TV star and businessman said merger talks were held Thursday between his campaign and Maxime Bernier's to solidify a plan for the pair to work together between now and May 27, when the new leader is chosen.

O'Leary dropped a bombshell into the leadership race Wednesday when he declared he was giving up his candidacy because he didn't see a path to victory in Quebec and would instead throw his support behind Bernier, a longtime Quebec MP.

Though, he told The Canadian Press in an interview Thursday morning from New York, he tried to make it happen the other way.

kevin oleary maxime bernier
Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier looks on as former opponent Kevin O'Leary addresses a news conference in Toronto on April 26, 2017. (Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

"I certainly said "Max, I'm killing you in the polls everywhere, let's look at it. You're not going to win the leadership,' and he'd say, 'you're not going to win 30 seats (in Quebec)'," O'Leary said.

Discussions included the idea of Bernier being given a position akin to a deputy prime minister, O'Leary said, but ultimately he accepted Bernier's argument that such an arrangement wouldn't persuade Quebec voters to back O'Leary.

"We went around and around and around," O'Leary said. "The thing is, I deal in reality. He's right."

O'Leary, known for his stints on the reality business shows "Dragons' Den" and "Shark Tank", remains a popular TV personality in the U.S. and dabbles in dozens of companies. None of that mattered in Quebec though, because there they don't see him on TV, he said, and the fact he was born in the province didn't count for much.

His decision to drop out wasn't motivated by a desire to protect his personal brand from being tarnished by a loss, he said.

He said he'll prove that by campaigning for the Conservatives from now until the next election to fulfil his original promise to unseat the Trudeau Liberals.

"I don't need a job, I need to finish the task I started," he said.

O'Leary said while he has respect for the achievements and campaigns of other candidates — he specifically mentioned Lisa Raitt and Kellie Leitch — he feels neither can achieve electoral success in 2019 because they share the same liability: they don't speak French.

The fact O'Leary dropped out is an important lesson for everyone, candidate Michael Chong said in a speech to the Empire Club in Toronto on Thursday.

"He couldn't win because he can't speak French," Chong said, according to a text of his remarks.

"And what that means is that any candidate in this race who can't speak French can't win."

By Chong's calculus, that means the only viable candidates are himself, Bernier and Andrew Scheer and he positions himself as the only one among them with policies that could actually win.

"I certainly said "Max, I'm killing you in the polls everywhere, let's look at it. You're not going to win the leadership,' and he'd say, 'you're not going to win 30 seats (in Quebec)'."

Scheer trotted out a new endorsement Thursday, saying he's earned the backing of former P.E.I. MP and cabinet minister Gail Shea, who praised his understanding of the "diversity and importance of all the regions of Canada."

O'Leary said that was among the things he failed to understand until it was too late.

In the interview, he said until he was really into the campaign, he didn't grasp the complexity of the country's regional dynamics.

It was a lesson he first received from former prime minister Stephen Harper in one of their talks, he said, but it became clearer as he criss-crossed the country.

O'Leary said that if the campaign with Bernier goes well, he hasn't ruled out a run for Parliament in the 2019 election. He said he and his wife are going to continue learning French, aiming for immersing themselves for two weeks at a time, in places like Geneva, France or Quebec City.

"I have the bug, I really do," he said.

"I loved it but it also broke my heart at the same time."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Conservative Leadership Candidates
of
  • Conservative Leadership Candidates

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 37

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

  • UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations