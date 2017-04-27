Netflix Canada: What's Good In May 2017?
Netflix Canada's May 2017 schedule sees favourites like "House Of Cards," "Bloodline," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" return for new seasons. (Unfortunately for "Bloodline" fans, this will be the show's final season.)
But that's not all that's new to the streaming service. The spring season brings many original films, comedies, and documentaries including Tracy Morgan’s comeback, "Staying Alive," which premieres on May 16.
With the weather getting warmer, you might not want to spend all your time watching Netflix. So, instead of overloading you with new shows, the service is offering up a great roster of films you can toss on while getting ready to go out or stay in with a loved one.
Check out more of Netflix Canada's May 2017 offerings:
In the Shadow of Iris Premieres May 1, 2017
Maria Bamford: Old Baby Premieres May 2, 2017
Denial Premieres May 3, 2017
The Last Kingdom Season 2 (Season Finale) May 4, 2017
Sense8 Season 2 Premieres May 5, 2017
Simplemente Many NNa Premieres May 5, 2017
Kazoops! Season 3 Premieres May 5, 2017
Spirit: Riding Free Premieres May 5, 2017
The Mars Generation Premieres May 5, 2017
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie Preimieres May 5, 2017
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery Premieres May 9, 2017
Deepwater Horizon Premieres May 10, 2017
Mindhorn Premieres May 12, 2017
Get Me Roger Stone Premieres May 12, 2017
Master of None Season 2 Premieres May 12, 2017
Sahara Premieres May 12, 2017
All Hail King Julien: Exiled Premieres May 12, 2017
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive Premieres May 16, 2017
Role Models Premieres May 18, 2017
BLAME! Premieres May 19, 2017
Laerte-se Premieres May 19, 2017
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Premieres May 19, 2017
The Keepers Premieres May 19, 2017
Magic Mike XXL Premieres May 20, 2017
Silver Linings Playbook Premieres May 21, 2017
Moonlight Premieres May 21, 2017
San Andreas Premieres May 22, 2017
The Eagle Huntress Premieres May 22, 2017
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King Premieres May 23, 2017
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4 Premieres May 24, 2017
The Girl With All the Gifts Premeires May 25, 2017
Bloodline Season 3 Premieres May 26, 2017
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower Premieres May 26, 2017
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust Premieres May 30, 2017
F is for Family Season 2 Premieres May 30, 2017
House of Cards Season 5 Premieres May 30, 2017
Marvel's Doctor Strange Premieres May 30, 2017
Chappie Premieres May 31, 2017
Movies:
"Magic Mike XXL"
The "Magic Mike" sequel heats things up just in time for summer, and trust us, you won't want to miss a scene-stealing Joe Manganiello dancing to the Backstreet Boys' "I Want it That Way" in a convenience store. That's right, a convenience store.
"Moonlight"
Missed the Oscar-winning flick in theatres? Watch this epic story of a young gay man growing up in Miami. Better grab a box of tissues while you're at it.
TV:
"House Of Cards"
You can bet you're in for another intense ride as Frank and Claire Underwood go all out as spouses and presidential running mates in this exciting new season.
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Season three sees Kimmy go to college. Oh, and "The Reverend" (played by Jon Hamm) is back — and married to Kimmy.
With this huge new lineup, sadly some shows and movies have got to go. Check out our list below of which titles are leaving Netflix in May:
- "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" - Departs May 5
- "Searching Sugar Man" - Departs May 7
- "Resident Evil: Damnation" - Departs May 9
- "Blue Crush" - Departs May 11
- "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" - Departs May 11
- "Van Helsing" - Departs May 11
- "Safe House" - Departs May 15
- "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" Season 2 - Departs May 19
- "Boychoir" - Departs May 23