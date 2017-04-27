ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix Canada's May 2017 schedule sees favourites like "House Of Cards," "Bloodline," and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" return for new seasons. (Unfortunately for "Bloodline" fans, this will be the show's final season.)

But that's not all that's new to the streaming service. The spring season brings many original films, comedies, and documentaries including Tracy Morgan’s comeback, "Staying Alive," which premieres on May 16.

With the weather getting warmer, you might not want to spend all your time watching Netflix. So, instead of overloading you with new shows, the service is offering up a great roster of films you can toss on while getting ready to go out or stay in with a loved one.

Check out more of Netflix Canada's May 2017 offerings in the slideshow below. And find our picks under the gallery:

Close  Netflix Picks May 2017 of  

In the Shadow of Iris Premieres May 1, 2017

Maria Bamford: Old Baby Premieres May 2, 2017

Denial Premieres May 3, 2017

The Last Kingdom Season 2 (Season Finale) May 4, 2017

Sense8 Season 2 Premieres May 5, 2017

Simplemente Many NNa Premieres May 5, 2017

Kazoops! Season 3 Premieres May 5, 2017

Spirit: Riding Free Premieres May 5, 2017

The Mars Generation Premieres May 5, 2017

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie Preimieres May 5, 2017

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery Premieres May 9, 2017

Deepwater Horizon Premieres May 10, 2017

Mindhorn Premieres May 12, 2017

Get Me Roger Stone Premieres May 12, 2017

Master of None Season 2 Premieres May 12, 2017

Sahara Premieres May 12, 2017

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Premieres May 12, 2017

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive Premieres May 16, 2017

Role Models Premieres May 18, 2017

BLAME! Premieres May 19, 2017

Laerte-se Premieres May 19, 2017

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Premieres May 19, 2017

The Keepers Premieres May 19, 2017

Magic Mike XXL Premieres May 20, 2017

Silver Linings Playbook Premieres May 21, 2017

Moonlight Premieres May 21, 2017

San Andreas Premieres May 22, 2017

The Eagle Huntress Premieres May 22, 2017

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King Premieres May 23, 2017

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4 Premieres May 24, 2017

The Girl With All the Gifts Premeires May 25, 2017

Bloodline Season 3 Premieres May 26, 2017

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower Premieres May 26, 2017

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust Premieres May 30, 2017

F is for Family Season 2 Premieres May 30, 2017

House of Cards Season 5 Premieres May 30, 2017

Marvel's Doctor Strange Premieres May 30, 2017

Chappie Premieres May 31, 2017  Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide

Movies:

"Magic Mike XXL"

The "Magic Mike" sequel heats things up just in time for summer, and trust us, you won't want to miss a scene-stealing Joe Manganiello dancing to the Backstreet Boys' "I Want it That Way" in a convenience store. That's right, a convenience store.

"Moonlight"

Missed the Oscar-winning flick in theatres? Watch this epic story of a young gay man growing up in Miami. Better grab a box of tissues while you're at it.

TV:

"House Of Cards"

You can bet you're in for another intense ride as Frank and Claire Underwood go all out as spouses and presidential running mates in this exciting new season.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Season three sees Kimmy go to college. Oh, and "The Reverend" (played by Jon Hamm) is back — and married to Kimmy.

With this huge new lineup, sadly some shows and movies have got to go. Check out our list below of which titles are leaving Netflix in May: