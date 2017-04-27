Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Justin Trudeau: Donald Trump Was Thinking Of Exiting NAFTA Until We Spoke On The Phone

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump insists he wasn't bluffing about threatening to pull out of NAFTA this week. He says he was two or three days away from doing it – really. But he also says he had a change of heart during phone calls with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

"I like both of these gentlemen very much," Trump said Thursday, recapping this week's roller-coaster of drama involving the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"I respect their countries very much. The relationship is very special. And I said, I will hold on the termination; let's see if we can make it a fair deal."

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump was thinking about pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement before the duo spoke by phone. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

He also hinted at a more subtantive reason for not announcing a pullout of NAFTA: economic disruption.

The mere rumour of it happening this week, floated by the White House, shaved almost two per cent off the Mexican peso and a third of a cent off the loonie, while businessmen and lawmakers were up in arms.

Just the agriculture industry by itself produced enough scared quotes to fill a newscast. Pork producers called the idea of cancelling NAFTA financially devastating. Corn producers called it disastrous. The head of the U.S. grains lobby said he was shocked and distressed.

Trump conceded that renegotiating NAFTA is simpler: "And so I decided (to do that) rather than terminating NAFTA, which would be a pretty big shock to the system." He emphasized, however, that he retains the right to cancel NAFTA if he can't get a deal.

And that, according to numerous trade-watchers, is what this week was really about: leverage. It's a view shared by some within the Canadian government – that Trump wants to flex some muscle entering the negotiations, and the threat to pull out is his strongest lever.

"I respect their countries very much. The relationship is very special."
— Donald Trump on Canada and Mexico

That lever was brandished this week when stories started appearing in the Washington Post, Politico, CNN, and the New York Times that sources within the White House were really, seriously, considering a draft executive order to cancel NAFTA.

"I think the draft EO was a negotiating ploy. True to Trump's style. The only surprise was the quick reversal," said Gary Hufbauer of the Peterson Institute, a top U.S. NAFTA expert.

But that threat from Trump understated the complexity of cancelling NAFTA.

The withdrawal process is complex. Even if he'd declared a withdrawal under Article 2205 in an executive order, that wouldn't automatically cancel the deal. It would allow him to start trying to exit NAFTA, six months later.

'It was a negotiating tactic'

At that point his administration, businesses, Congress and the courts would start tussling over what tariffs would stay or go.

"It was a negotiating tactic... to gain some kind of leverage," said Patrick Leblond, a non-resident fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation and University of Ottawa professor.

Trudeau said the president appeared to be considering it.

Speaking in Saskatchewan, Trudeau told reporters that he reminded Trump they were both elected on a similar platform of helping people find and keep jobs. The prime minister said he pointed out that a lot of jobs and industries were developed under NAFTA – if the deal were cancelled, it would create too much disruption.

Trudeau says the two agreed instead they could sit down and work on ways to make the deal better, a renegotiation process similar to what's been done in the past.

Reworking the agreement had been one of Trump's key campaign promises, but it's up against a clock.

The U.S. Congress has yet to authorize negotiations and there might be less than a year to get a deal before the Mexican election.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
When Trudeau Met Trump
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Feb. 13, 2017. Months of talks, bonding happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

  • The handshake was yank-free...

  • Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with female executives, including Ivanka Trump.

  • A stroll down the West Wing Colonnade of the White House.

  • Trudeau did not criticize Trump's controversial travel ban during an afternoon press conference, but suggested he disagreed.

  • The president may have "shown his hand" when it comes to NAFTA.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau-Obama State Dinner

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama chat during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama hug it out during the state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie are welcomed to the White House State Dinner by President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Ryan Reynolds during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Sandra Oh during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Mike Myers during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau speaks with Michael J. Fox during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie introduce Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien to President Obama and Mrs. Obama.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama work the rope line during the welcome ceremony on the south lawn of the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau and President Obama stand together during the playing of the two nation's anthems during the Prime Minister's arrival at the White House.

  • Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister McKenna, and Xavier meet The Weeknd at Blair House in Washington.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does the sign of the cross after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington Cemetery Friday, March 11, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016, as they arrive for a state dinner.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as President Barack Obama speaks during a bilateral news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conclude their news conference in the Rose Garden of White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin shake hands following the conclusion of their joint news conference, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his wife Sophie Gregoire, on the Truman Balcony during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau review the troops on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington. Trudeau hopes to strengthen US-Canada ties during his visit to the White House.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stand for the playing of national anthems during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arrives at the White House and is greeted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Thursday March 10, 2016 in Washington.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrian as he and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau son Xavier, right and daughter Ella-Grace, back, step off the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School after he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks towards a group of school children during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau looks on as her husband Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and their youngest son Hadrien Grégoire, greet students from D.C.'s Patterson Elementary School, after their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a state visit with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, and their children Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrian, right, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a packed room for Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. on March 9, 2016. Trudeau is in the U.S. capital for a historic state visit with President Barack Obama. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Trudeau and Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated The Weeknd share a laugh at Canada 2020's reception event at the Renwick Gallery. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Two Mounties in full red serge stand guard outside Canada 2020's event with cabinet ministers Stéphane Dion, Hunter Tootoo, Catherine McKenna, and Harjit Sajjan. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister, right, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, left, pose with The Weeknd. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Ambassador Susan Rice, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and chief of staff to the First Lady Tina Tchen mingle at the Canada 2020 reception. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • The prime minister and his wife meet U.S. Senators Al Franken and Debbie Stabenow. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau pose outside of Canada 2020's reception at the Renwick Gallery in Washington. (Photo: © Hannah Thomson for Canada 2020)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations