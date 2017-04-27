Alfred Angelo's 2017 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection is bound to make every bride feel like a princess on their big day. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons marks its 25th anniversary this year, and in celebration, they added two new designs inspired by Mulan and Pocahontas, as well as two limited-edition gowns adorned with crystals. Their new "Snow White" style left us spellbound with its romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves, detachable tulle overskirt, and delicate embellishments.Photo courtesy of designer

Searching for a beautiful wedding gown that won't break your budget? Maggie Sottero's new Rebecca Ingram line offers plenty of affordable options under $1,000, including their "Marjorie" style, which features a flirty crisscross back and flowing train.Related: Dreamy Designer Dresses (and Their Budget-Friendly Counterparts)Photo courtesy of designer

Ines Di Santo used all of the sweet confections you'd find in a French pâtisserie as inspiration for her runway show. This sleeveless Alençon lace sheath with an illusion bodice (Style "Giselle") was breathtaking to behold, just like a macaron that's almost too pretty to eat.Photo courtesy of designer

Monique Lhuillier toed the line between sexy and demure at her Fall 2017 runway show. Her "Tresor" style stole our hearts with its sheer boudoir-inspired bodice and cascading asymmetrical tulle skirt.Related: Wedding Dresses of Sheer BeautyPhoto courtesy of designer

Pnina Tornai is known for her glamorous, over-the-top designs, and this season's collection certainly doesn't disappoint. A body-hugging fit-and-flare dress with Swarovski crystals and a lace-up back wowed the crowd.Related: 50 Mermaid Dresses That'll Make You Weak in the KneesPhoto courtesy of designer

Eos, the Greek goddess of the dawn, served as the muse for Marchesa's collection this season. Nowhere is this theme more apparent than in this ethereal fit-and-flare gown with lace flutter sleeves, floral threadwork, and a nude Chantilly lace underlay.Related: 60 Stunning Wedding Dresses With SleevesPhoto courtesy of designer

Each dress in Berta Bridal's Fall 2017 collection was designed to stand alone and tell a different story about the bride who wears it. The dramatic neckline and layers of Payette sequins made this mermaid gown a standout.Photo courtesy of designer

Timeless gowns with luxe touches reigned supreme at the Allure Bridals Fall 2017 runway show. We adore this satin ball gown's ballerina bodice.Photo courtesy of designer

The newest collection from Madison James is sophisticated yet supremely wearable, with of-the-moment details like capelets and detachable skirts. A long-sleeved sheath with striking illusion sleeves is perfect for a frosty affair.Photo courtesy of designer

This season, Alon Livné debuted 34 new gown styles that are reminiscent of the Spanish Art Nouveau Movement. The Israeli bridal designer knocked it out of the park with a sheath composed of intricate curvilinear designs.Photo courtesy of designer

Francesca Miranda's Fall 2017 collection featured a fairy tale motif. Fulfill your wedding-day fantasy in her "Alice" style, adorned with thousands of hand-embroidered butterflies!Photo courtesy of designer

Claire Pettibone's newest collection is broken down into the four seasons. "I was able to immerse myself in the beauty of nature and delve into the variety of color, texture, and motifs that have been painted by artists, sung and written about, and even worshiped, over the history of mankind," the designer says. "April" is the cream of the crop with its lifelike blooms and deep V-neckline.Photo courtesy of designer

Kelly Faetanini combines different textures and hues to create one-of-a-kind statement gowns. "Willow" wooed us with its incredible blush ombré skirt and 3D floral petals.Photo courtesy of designer

Fashion-forward brides, feast your eyes on this style from Inbal Dror's Fall 2017 runway show. It's completely beaded and features detachable feathered long sleeves.Related: Wedding-Worthy Fringe and FeathersPhoto courtesy of designer

Rita Vinieris described her latest Rivini collection as "Renaissance idealism and fluidity meets 2017." The aptly-named "Crush" gown highlights a cold-shoulder fitted sleeve, one of the hottest trends to emerge from New York Bridal Fashion Week.Photo courtesy of designer

Hayley Paige's edgy yet feminine wedding gowns never fail to make a lasting impression. Case in point: This silver sequined wedding dress (Style "Mick").Related: Marvelous Metallic Wedding GownsPhoto courtesy of designer

Hayley Paige debuted seven new styles for her Fall 2017 Blush by Hayley Paige collection. We love this ball gown with lace illusion paneling and light-as-air layers.Photo courtesy of designer

This season, Lazaro's runway show struck a chord with metallic hues and bold accessories like boleros. We were captivated by this modern fit-and-flare gown with side panels and a ruffled skirt.Photo courtesy of designer

Jim Hjelm's new collection encompasses six new looks with floral details and clean silhouettes. Style 8708 is our editors' pick — check out that lovely honey undertone and sheer skirt. Plus, it has a removable illusion bodice with cap sleeves, so you can convert it to a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline.Photo courtesy of designer

For a fresh spin on a ball gown, look no further than Style H1323 from Moonlight Couture. The plunging off-the-shoulder neckline adds a sultry touch to this regal dress.Photo courtesy of designer

Your wedding day is your moment to shine — step into the spotlight with Val Stefani's dazzling D8128 style. The bodice and three-quarter-length sleeves feature beadwork and a layer of sequins.Photo courtesy of designer

Justin Alexander Signature's latest collection epitomizes effortless elegance. Turn heads in Style 9864, a voluminous ball gown with an eye-catching geometric print, as well as liquid beading and crystals.Photo courtesy of designer

Can't picture yourself walking down the aisle in a traditional white wedding dress? Temperley Bridal's "Bibi" style is a vibrant explosion of color, with embroidered pink and purple English flowers and touches of greenery.Related: Gorgeous Brides in Non-Traditional Wedding DressesPhoto courtesy of designer

In their latest collection, Reem Acra puts their own haute couture spin on boho wedding style. Their "Donata" gown earned rave reviews for its exquisite illusion bodice.Photo courtesy of designer

For Fall 2017, Vera Wang went down an entirely different path than previous seasons with Old World-meets-new designs inspired by 17th century Verona, Italy. "Juliette," a ball gown with a draped skirt and hand-placed macramé lace, is the crown jewel of the collection.Photo courtesy of designer

The Italian tour de force continued at Julie Vino, where the designer used the historic city of Naples as her jumping-off point. You'll feel as if you're floating down the aisle in this breathtaking two-piece look.Photo courtesy of designer

The glamorous chorus girls from Florenz Ziegfeld's theatrical Broadway revue spectaculars were the driving force behind Anne Barge's Fall 2017 collection. Of the 29 vintage-inspired gowns, "Sidney" was an instant favorite because of its banded neckline and skirt.Photo courtesy of designer

This season, Pronovias designer Hervé Moreau contrasted structured silhouettes with softer elements, like flowing capes and feathered cuffs. We're still dreaming about this column gown with beadwork-encrusted cap sleeves.Photo courtesy of designer

Preppy with a twist, Lela Rose's Fall 2017 collection pays homage to the pearl. We're crushing on "The Tide," a ribbon-cut strapless column gown completely covered in pearl-like embellishments.Photo courtesy of designer

Romona Keveza based her entire Legends Fall 2017 collection on the ultimate Hollywood style icon: Grace Kelly. Her wedding-day look continues to inspire brides 60 years later. This bridal ensemble was the closest match to Kelly's — the ball gown features a flowing circle skirt, and it's shown here with a lace overblouse and cummerbund made of silk shantung taffeta (Style L7170 with L7125 Blouse).Photo courtesy of designer

This season, the Romona Keveza Collection Bridal line focused on unique colors, floral patterns, and asymmetry. Modern brides would look ravishing in Style RK7489, a strapless column gown with a two-tiered illusion overskirt.Photo courtesy of designer

Mark Zunino's versatile new collection for Kleinfeld included everything from a playful embroidered romper to a ball gown completely decked out in petals. But perhaps the most alluring was this mermaid dress with a French lace illusion bodice and an organza skirt in smoky hues.Photo courtesy of designer

Glittering crystals, classic lace looks, and necklines on opposite sides of the spectrum took center stage at Dennis Basso's Fall 2017 Collection for Kleinfeld. A mermaid gown with beadwork at the bust is glamorous yet refined (Style 1724).Photo courtesy of designer

Katerina Bocci's latest collection is a winter wonderland come to life with bigger-is-better ball gowns, dramatic trains, and silver lace. "Siena" is a standout because of its long bell sleeves and Italian Alençon lace.Photo courtesy of designer

For Sachin & Babi's latest collection, the designers were "fascinated by the idea of hand-embroidered wedding gowns that are still light and effortless." We love the juxtaposition between the sweetheart bodice and silk gazar skirt in Style F17-B12.Photo courtesy of designer

Amsale's Fall/Winter 2017 Collection rings true to the brand's minimalist style, while at the same time offering that special something extra. This A-line ball gown with delicate floral appliqués was one of our favorites.Photo courtesy of designer

Sareh Nouri chose a Parisian theme for her fifth bridal collection. “The fabrics, laces, and patterns that I selected and designed are reminiscent of this beautiful, modern, and sophisticated culture," the designer says. Style Nannette captures the grandeur and romance of the City of Lights.Photo courtesy of designer

Rosa Clará released a Capsule Collection with six new styles alternating between more structured and fluid silhouettes. This A-line gown with metallic lace is perfect for the bride who's looking for something different without committing to full-out color.Photo courtesy of designer

Paloma Blanca's latest collection features over a dozen new designs that focus on lace and illusion detailing. Style 4746 is a sleek and chic choice.Photo courtesy of designer

Randi Rahm has dressed countless A-list celebrities, and she carries this cutting-edge aesthetic over into the world of weddings. The star of her Fall 2017 Bridal Presentation was this halter style featuring geometric lines.Photo courtesy of designer

Italian-based designer Eddy K's haute couture creations enchant without the extravagant price tag. The low illusion back on EK1084 is one of the most beautiful backs we've spotted this season.Photo courtesy of designer

Dreaming about getting married on a tropical island or in a nautical celebration by the sea? Christos' light and airy dresses are a shoo-in for destination weddings, and we're digging the double neckline on the "Mara" style.Photo courtesy of designer

Kenneth Pool unveiled seven new ball gowns befitting a fall or winter celebration. Dance the night away in "Javana," which features fun cap sleeves and an asymmetrical hem.Photo courtesy of designer

Victoria KyriaKides' Fall 2017 Collection draws from her travel experiences in nature, bustling metropolises, and the people she meets. Her "Alessandra" style is elegant without being too fussy — we're obsessed with the pockets!Photo courtesy of designer

The Watters "Portrait" collection caters to different personalities, from the outgoing bride to the more understated (and everything in between). Make a chic statement with Style 2082, a two-piece look that contrasts different textures.Photo courtesy of designer

A newcomer to the bridal scene, Rime Arodaky made a bold first impression with sky-high slits, pantsuits, and lace-up crop tops. This high-low gown with flared sleeves was a major highlight from her runway show.Photo courtesy of designer

Fashion designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren (a.k.a. Viktor & Rolf) teamed with award-winning bridal designer Justin Alexander to produce a thrilling bridal fashion collaboration: Viktor&Rolf Mariage. Check out their cutting-edge take on the bows trend.Related: Trend Alert: 30 Wedding Dresses With BowsPhoto courtesy of designer

Do you gravitate toward shorter wedding dress styles? This tea-length Naeem Khan gown with an embroidered peplum is one of the most stunning options we've seen this season.Related: Top 20 Short(er) Wedding DressesPhoto courtesy of designer

Isabelle Armstrong's runway show was like a breath of fresh air, with billowing sleeves, unique fabric treatments, and other techniques we haven't quite seen before of the brand. Switch things up from the ceremony to the reception with "Georgia," a lace trumpet gown that comes with a detachable ruffled overskirt.Photo courtesy of designer

Through the use of rose hues and petal-perfect accents, Galia Lahav's Couture Collection recreates the feeling of strolling through a gorgeous royal garden. We're obsessed with the train and scalloped back of "Emma."Photo courtesy of designer

Galia Lahav's offshoot brand Galia by Galia Lahav is dedicated to Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, and the resulting unconventional outfits redefine wedding attire. Her embroidered jumpsuit emerged as one of our favorite pants options this season (Style 811).Related: 35 Gorgeous Pantsuits and Jumpsuits for BridesPhoto courtesy of designer

This season, THEIA returned to its destination wedding roots with exposed shoulders, cotton guipure laces, delicate embroideries, and seaside accessories. The lacy "Sandy" gown is a lovely choice regardless of where you tie the knot.Photo courtesy of designer

Elizabeth Fillmore's modern-day Victorian rockstar collection embraces all the things that she loves: "Color, bountiful flora, texture, and sleek and airy silhouettes." Check out this ethereal "Octavia" style featuring a floating capelet.Photo courtesy of designer

Boho brides, you're going to want to get your hands on Rembo Styling's alternative wedding gowns. Their "Alberta" style has a whimsical fairy woodland vibe with its peekaboo lace and wispy three-quarter-length sleeves.Related: 50 Dreamy Dresses for Boho BridesPhoto courtesy of designer