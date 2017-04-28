ADVERTISEMENT

Pedicures are always in, but it’s not quite sandal season yet.

Nevertheless, it’s time to kick those boots to the back of the closet and spring clean your wardrobe with some fresh new footwear.

As the season brings us unpredictable days of sun and rain, your shoes should be just as versatile — and comfortable.

Put some spring in your step with these flats you can pair with almost anything for spring.

Puma Fenty Bow sneakers, $200, Foot Locker

From Sweet Lavendar to Olive Branch, these satin sneakers come in spring’s must-have colours. As part of Rihanna’s ongoing collection with Puma, she introduced this look at Paris Fashion Week calling it “Marie Antoinette at the gym.” If these kicks don’t elevate your athleisure style, we’re not sure what will.

Steve Madden Garden slip-on, $100, Steve Madden

Embroidered details are everywhere this season, from denim to purses – and of course – shoes. Slip into this blossoming trend in these flats you can wear all day.

Vans Kendra Dandy Authentic shoe, $80, Vans, Little Burgundy, Get Outside, Town Shoes

Partnering up with artist and illustrator Kendra Dandy (whose work can also be seen on Sephora and Anthropologie products), Vans offered up their classic silhouettes to Dandy’s colourful pop-art style. This pastel mod-eye print brings sass and style together.

Nine West Leah Pom-Pom flats, $77, Nine West and Hudson’s Bay

No outfit will fall flat with these babies. With a patent shine and fun pom-pom detail, these shoes will definitely add some pop to slacks, skirts or jeans.

Aldo Barella ballerina flat, $80, Aldo

It’s time to awaken your inner ballerina. The satin-like sheen and light pink hue is the perfect complement to any feminine look, not to mention the bejewelled details and ribbon tie-up that will definitely make you want to point your toes.

Converse Pro Leather LP, $100, Hudson’s Bay, Little Burgundy and NEON

Taking cue from the brand’s iconic Pro Leather basketball shoe from the '70s, these updated kicks recently debuted with metallic finishes in a low-cut look. Shooting for gold is always top of mind, but with this lightweight material and classic cut, silver is still definitely a win.

TOMS Pink Graphic Floral Print Classic, $65, TOMS

If April showers bring May flowers, then consider yourself one with Mother Nature in this new floral print from TOMS — and in case you didn’t know already, every pair of TOMS purchased ensures a child in need also gets a new pair of shoes.

Le Chateau Studded Flat Espadrille, $49.95, Le Chateau

The espadrille is a classic look that can carry you from spring to summer. The faux leather upper and gold stud details give this classic silhouette a rebellious upgrade.

Ted Baker Iela Bow Flat, $129, Ted Baker, Hudson’s Bay, Nordstrom

Remember those jelly shoes (some with glitter) you had as a kid? Consider these the big girl version. With Ted Baker’s signature bow and a padded insole, the jelly-like material might bring back youthful urges to skip through puddles — keyword: might.

Nike Classic Cortez, $95, Nike.ca

There’s something about a fresh white sneaker that screams spring – and let’s be honest, that first scuff also makes us want to scream. But hey, worn-in shoes always have a story to tell, and until you start building those chapters, rock these all-white classics with any and everything for a casual, clean look.