$18M Quebec Maple Syrup Heist Lands Thief 8 Years In Jail

 By The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Three men convicted in connection with the theft of $18 million worth of maple syrup in Quebec were sentenced on Friday to between two and eight years.

Superior Court Justice Raymond Pronovost sentenced Richard Vallieres to eight years in prison, confiscated $606,500 from him and fined him another $9.4 million.

Vallieres, who was convicted of theft, fraud and receiving stolen goods, will have to pay back the money over a 10-year period or risk having his sentence increased by six years.

The other two men, Raymond Vallieres and Etienne St-Pierre, were each sentenced to jail terms of two years minus one day, to be served in the community, as well as three years probation.

canada maple syrup

Raymond Vallieres will be required to pay $9,840 within one year, or go to jail for six months, while St-Pierre must pay $1.3 million over 15 years or be imprisoned for five years.

A fourth man charged in the case, Jean Lord, was acquitted.

The sentencing proceedings took place in a courtroom in Trois-Rivieres, Que., 140 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Jurors found the three men guilty last November in connection with the theft of 2,700 tons of syrup worth $18 million from a warehouse in Quebec between August 2011 and July 2012.

Syrup replaced with water

The case made international headlines after the sweet stuff was reported missing following a routine inventory check at a warehouse in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, Que.

An investigation was launched after the barrels of syrup were found to have been drained and replaced with water.

Officers from the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement helped Quebec police in the investigation.

  • It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one single gallon of maple syrup.

    And it can take a mature tree a whole season to produce that much sap. That's not a whole lot of syrup per tree.

  • Maple sap can only be collected at the end of winter/beginning of spring.

    While the maple tree will continue to produce sap all year long, it only produces the syrup flavor we love during that brief period of time between winter and spring. In order to get the right kind of sap, the nights have to be in the 20s with days warming to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • If you think you're getting a deal on maple syrup, it's probably corn syrup.

    All the IHOPs in America -- among many, many other breakfast establishments -- are not serving real maple syrup, but usually corn syrup with caramel coloring added to it that is packaged as "breakfast syrup." Think Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Butterworth's.

  • Around 300 different natural flavor compounds have been found in pure maple syrup.

    And that's why imitations will never do. Not all 300 compounds are found in every batch of syrup -- it varies in amount between producer and time of year -- but nonetheless, maple syrup is one complex flavor.

  • A gallon of maple syrup weighs 11 pounds.

    This is not a joke.

  • In Vermont, it's illegal to label anything as maple if it isn't made with actual pure maple syrup.

    They once got in a legal fight about this very thing with McDonald's. Vermonters don't play around with their syrup. They've been known to bring their own jar to breakfast restaurants too.

  • Quebec alone generates two-thirds of the globe’s syrup.

    And all of Canada produces 80 percent. This is impressive. Also, the U.S. is the main importer of their product. (In 2007, we imported their entire supply -- all 67.6 million pounds of it.)

  • The person who makes the maple syrup is called a sugarmaker.

    Not a bad title if you ask us. Native Americans were the first sugarmakers and they taught Europeans the process.

  • Maple syrup is graded.

    Each country -- and some states -- has its own grading system. Basically, it is a ranking of the lightest color of maple syrup to the darkest. The lighter the color, the milder and finer the flavor. (Light syrup is usually what gets drizzled on top of pancakes.) Darker syrups are used for cooking and baking.

  • You can drink the sap that comes straight from the trees.

    It's even being marketed and sold as maple water.

  • We're not the only creatures that tap maple trees.

    Squirrels love the sap too. They're known to dig their teeth into sugar maples to tap their own sweet sap.

  • You can pour maple syrup on snow and EAT IT.

    It's called maple taffy and it's one of the best things that happens in the winter in the North East. Maple taffy is made by boiling maple sap past the point of syrup, but not so long that it becomes maple butter. Then, it's poured onto snow where it hardens to be eaten.

Conversations