British beauty blogger Breeny Rose Lee took a bold stance against conventional beauty standards back in early April when she decided to shave her head.

"It was a long time coming but I'm just so happy to begin my journey of wholeness and self acceptance by stripping back the layers of protection I've used to feel secure while in search of my true identity," she wrote on Instagram. "You can hide from others but you can only hide from yourself for so long. I'm not hiding any more. My true self is good enough! Why? Because I said so!"

She recorded the full experience on her YouTube page.

In the clip, she reminisces on all the times she felt "ugly," and questions why she felt that way to begin with. But she soon came to the realization that she "doesn't exist to be beautiful."

"I'm more than that," she says tearfully. "And I feel like I've constantly had to prove to myself that I'm more than my looks."

Lee, who boasts over 76K Instagram followers, also spoke on trying to fit into standard beauty ideals for the approval of men, and how at one point, she mistook male attention for genuine love.

She then took off her wig, shaved her hair and announced that she would be launching a YouTube new series called #SoulSurgery to explore the concepts around self-esteem and body positivity.

The following week, the U.K. native posted her second video of the series on why she decided to stop wearing makeup for one week. She documented some of her experience rocking a fresh face via Instagram during Easter weekend.

"I put on this beautiful dress and I just didn't feel 'complete' without my makeup," she wrote. "I was sooo tempted to beat my face or at least put on some concealer for goodness sake but I had to stop myself and ask myself who am I doing this for? And why? Why am I not enough? I instantly resisted the urge, stopped looking in the mirror and walked out the house with my head held high, spotty forehead, lines, sparse brows and all. This is me."

"I went to church and looked people dead in the eye like I always did. Truth is nobody really cares as much as we think they do and most of our insecurities are in our head," she continued. "Even if people don't like the way you look who cares?! I don't have hair and I didn't have on makeup, I had no crutches but I allowed myself to be FULLY seen irrespective of people's opinion."

And while the idea of shaving one's head or not wearing any makeup might be scary, Lee finds comfort in her vulnerability, noting, "I may not be your cup of tea and that's ok because I’m finally at peace with myself."

Preach, queen!