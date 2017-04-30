Canada Alberta
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Edmonton Oilers Fans Belt Out 'The Star-Spangled Banner' When Anthem Singer's Mic Fails

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
BRETT KISSEL
Brett Kissel Facebook
Print

There's nothing quite stirring as the American anthem — sung by 18,000 Canadians.

Country star Brett Kissel was supposed to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the NHL playoff game Sunday between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. But as soon as he started, there was an issue.

His microphone inside Edmonton's Rogers Place arena wasn't working.

That's OK. The sellout crowd got his back:

With Kissel's encouragement, his fellow Albertans belted out the American anthem with gusto.

Impressive, Oilers fans. Very impressive.

Mic and guitar didn't work @ Rogers Place tonight... But this is #OilCountry. The best fans and the best singers are here - and beautifully bailed me out. Only in Canada... @edmontonoilers @rogersplace

Posted by Brett Kissel on Sunday, April 30, 2017


Alas, Edmonton went down in defeat, as Anaheim took Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-final by a score of 6 to 3.

 

Conversations