There's nothing quite stirring as the American anthem — sung by 18,000 Canadians.

Country star Brett Kissel was supposed to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the NHL playoff game Sunday between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. But as soon as he started, there was an issue.

His microphone inside Edmonton's Rogers Place arena wasn't working.

That's OK. The sellout crowd got his back:

With Kissel's encouragement, his fellow Albertans belted out the American anthem with gusto.

Impressive, Oilers fans. Very impressive.

Mic and guitar didn't work @ Rogers Place tonight... But this is #OilCountry. The best fans and the best singers are here - and beautifully bailed me out. Only in Canada... @edmontonoilers @rogersplace Posted by Brett Kissel on Sunday, April 30, 2017

Americans: Please never take our neighbors up north for granted. Our beloved Canadians are a treasure and must be protected at all costs. https://t.co/Sepj9GXNH7 — carlos (@ChuckySlick) April 30, 2017 Quite a trip Canadians🇨🇦 singing the Star Spangled Banner🇺🇸. You couldn't get Americans to do that. 👏 #ANAvsEDM #StanleyCup — Medved ⚾️ (@OsoFromELP) April 30, 2017

Alas, Edmonton went down in defeat, as Anaheim took Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-final by a score of 6 to 3.