Natasha Hoarau, the daughter of former leader of the RMT union Bob Crow addresses the May Day rally in Trafalgar Square, London.

People listen to trade union speakers during a May Day rally in Trafalgar Square, London.

Terry Hutt, from Cambridge, listens to trade union speakers during a May Day rally in Trafalgar Square, London.

Students pose with local mascots as people celebrate May day morning on the bridge next to Magdalen College in Oxford.

People celebrate May day morning on the bridge next to Magdalen College in Oxford.

Students celebrate May day morning on the bridge next to Magdalen College in Oxford.

Morris dancers entertain the crowd on Mayday morning near the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Morris dancers entertain the crowd on Mayday morning near the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Security stop people from jumping into the river as people celebrate May day morning on the bridge next to Magdalen College in Oxford.

People march to mark May Day in the center of northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 1, 2014. The insurgency dividing Ukraine worsened on Thursday when militants hurling petrol bombs seized a key building in the eastern city of Donetsk as mass pro-Russia rallies were held there and in annexed Crimea. AFP PHOTO/ SERGEY BOBOK (Photo credit should read SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images)

A Cuban worker shows a poster with portraits of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (R) and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as he takes part in the May Day parade organized by the Cuban Workers Union (CTC) at Revolution Square in Havana, on May 1, 2014. Some 600,000 workers joined the parade, according to an official estimate. AFP PHOTO/Yamil LAGE (Photo credit should read YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: People dancing in the street at the MyFest street fest in immigrant-heavy Kreuzberg district on May Day on May 1, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. May Day, the international day of labour, is a national holiday in Germany and observed with gatherings by labour unions and political parties. In some cities, including Hamburg and Berlin, the day often ends with violent clahes between police and mostly left-wing demonstrators. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: People relaxe at the MyFest street fest in immigrant-heavy Kreuzberg district on May Day on May 1, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. May Day, the international day of labour, is a national holiday in Germany and observed with gatherings by labour unions and political parties. In some cities, including Hamburg and Berlin, the day often ends with violent clahes between police and mostly left-wing demonstrators. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: A man offers food on his stand to the people while they gather the MyFest street fest in immigrant-heavy Kreuzberg district on May Day on May 1, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. May Day, the international day of labour, is a national holiday in Germany and observed with gatherings by labour unions and political parties. In some cities, including Hamburg and Berlin, the day often ends with violent clahes between police and mostly left-wing demonstrators. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Protestors throw stones at riot police during clashes after hundreds of people tried to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Riot police fire teargas during clashes after hundreds of people tried to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A protestor throws stones at riot police during clashes after hundreds of people tried to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Thousands of people gather the streets for food and music at the MyFest street fest in immigrant-heavy Kreuzberg district on May Day on May 1, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. May Day, the international day of labour, is a national holiday in Germany and observed with gatherings by labour unions and political parties. In some cities, including Hamburg and Berlin, the day often ends with violent clahes between police and mostly left-wing demonstrators. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Riot policemen arrest a woman after hundreds of people tried to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Bolivian miners march during the May Day parade organized by the Bolivian Union Workers (COB) in La Paz, on May 1, 2014. AFP PHOTO/Aizar Raldes (Photo credit should read AIZAR RALDES/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman shows her identity card next to another protestor as riot police uses water cannons during clashes after hundreds of people tried to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Policemen guard outside regional city building as pro-Russian protesters qttend attend a rally to mark the May Day in northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 1, 2014. AFP PHOTO/ SERGEY BOBOK (Photo credit should read SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images)

A man plays trumpet in front of policemen who guard the regional city building during a rally of pro-Russian protesters to mark the May Day in northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 1, 2014. AFP PHOTO/ SERGEY BOBOK (Photo credit should read SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator uses a slingshot during clashes with riot police who wanted to disperse hundreds of people trying to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman sits as other protestors try to take shelter while riot police uses water cannons during clashes after hundreds of people tried to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Rriot police fire d teargas to disperse hundreds of people trying to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Protestors throw stones to riot police who wanted to disperse hundreds of people trying to reach the city's main Kizilay Square to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2014. Earlier, riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. After a final warning, hundreds of riot police moved on the crowd seeking to breach the barricades leading to Taksim Square, declared off limits to Labour Day demonstrators as the epicentre of anti-government protests in recent months. In the capital Ankara, police fired volleys of tear gas and jets of water on hundreds of protesters trying to march to the Kizilay Square, also declared off limits. AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN (Photo credit should read ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Spanish government's austerity measures during a May Day rally in the northern Spanish Basque city of Bilbao on May 1, 2014. AFP PHOTO / RAFA RIVAS (Photo credit should read RAFA RIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Cuban workers take part in the May Day parade organized by the Cuban Workers Union (CTC) at Revolution Square in Havana, on May 1, 2014. Some 600,000 workers joined the parade, according to an official estimate. AFP PHOTO/Yamil LAGE (Photo credit should read YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images)

(From L) Communist Party National Secretary Pierre Laurent, French left party Ensemble's (Together) leader Clementine Autain, and French left-wing party 'Parti de Gauche' (Left Party) (PG) co-president Jean-Luc Melenchon, take part in a May Day rally on May 1, 2014 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Cuban workers take part in the May Day parade organized by the Cuban Workers Union (CTC) in Havana, on May 1, 2014. Some 600,000 workers joined the parade, according to an official estimate. AFP PHOTO/ADALBERTO ROQUE (Photo credit should read ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images)

Riot police use tear gas to disperse a May Day rally near Taksim Square in Istanbul on May 1, 2014. Riot police in Istanbul used water cannon and tear gas on May 1 against thousands of protesters who tried to defy a May Day ban on demonstrations, injuring at least 50 people. AFP PHOTO/OZAN KOSE (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Sri Lankan dancers participate in a pro-government May Day rally in Colombo on May 1, 2014. Sri Lankan workers are marking International Labour Day which falls on May 1. AFP PHOTO/ Ishara S. KODIKARA (Photo credit should read Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images)

People demonstrate during a May Day rally on May 1, 2014 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A Sri Lankan dancer participates in a pro-government May Day rally in Colombo on May 1, 2014. Sri Lankan workers are marking International Labour Day which falls on May 1. AFP PHOTO/ Ishara S. KODIKARA (Photo credit should read Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images)