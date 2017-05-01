ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — The former Conservative leadership in the Senate wouldn’t say Monday whether it did anything to assist employees in Sen. Don Meredith’s office who asked for help amid harassment claims in 2014.

HuffPost Canada reported Sunday that three former staff members in Meredith’s office allege the Toronto senator bullied them. One accused the senator of repeated sexual abuse. And all claim he maintained a culture of fear in the office.

“Nobody would help us in any way.”

The Senate ethics officer has been conducting an ongoing investigation into the workplace allegations since 2015. Senate and Tory officials knew of the claims much earlier.



“Nobody would help us in any way,” one of the ex-aides told HuffPost Canada. She is frustrated that years after people tried to raise the alarm, there is still no official public report or resolution.

Listen to an excerpt from an interview with a former aide to Sen. Don Meredith. His voice has been changed to protect his identity:

In July 2013, Senate human resources was alerted to complaints that Meredith allegedly fostered an unprofessional workplace environment.

A complaint was made about Meredith in January 2014 to a staff member in then-government whip, Elizabeth Marshall’s office, asking the Conservative leadership to intervene.

But Meredith was allowed to remain a member of the Tory caucus until he was ousted in June 2015 — when details first emerged about a two-year sexual relationship with a young woman, who was 16 when they first met.

”No comment”

On Monday, when asked by HuffPost Canada if Marshall had done anything to address employee concerns, her office answered: “No comment.”

Senators Claude Carignan and Yonah Martin, the government leader and deputy leader respectively in 2014, declined to comment.

In a statement, current Conservative leader Sen. Larry Smith said: "We take all allegations of harassment very seriously and deal with these in a timely manner that is sensitive to all parties involved."

Smith was not in a position of authority at the time of the complaints. Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose’s office was unable to say what steps, if any, had been taken to address the concerns flagged by Meredith’s employees.



Sen. Don Meredith, seen in March, was appointed to the Senate in 2010. (Photo: Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

Ambrose’s spokesman Jake Enwright said there are no current staff with any knowledge of what, if anything, the Prime Minister’s Office might have known.

Nicole Proulx, the Senate’s chief corporate services officer, could not speak to any ongoing investigations, but she defended the institution’s human resources policies.

In situations where harassment is found to have occurred, a Senate employee would face termination. But when a senator is accused of breaching the Senate's policies, Proulx said, he or she must be treated in accordance to the Constitution. As such, remedial measures must be determined and applied by their peers, she explained in an email on Monday.

In 2015, a source told HuffPost Canada that Marshall and Carignan were both aware of staff complaints against Meredith — but Carignan’s chief of staff dismissed them at the time.

Tory election candidacy

Meredith, a Pentecostal pastor and executive director of the GTA Faith Alliance, was nominated by the Conservative party to run in Toronto-Centre for the 2008 election.

He came in fourth, but was appointed to the Senate two years later by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

This week, a Senate standing committee on ethics and conflict of interest is expected to table its report recommending what to do with Meredith.

The committee isn't studying the workplace bullying and sexual harassment allegations but rather another probe by Senate Ethics Officer Lyse Ricard that found Meredith abused the power of his office when he pursued a sexual relationship with a teenager.

Ricard concluded in her March report that the Toronto senator breached two sections of the ethics code, including behaving in “conduct unbecoming” of a senator.

Whether or not he stays in the upper chamber will be decided after the committee tables its recommendations and gives Meredith a chance to have his say in the Senate.