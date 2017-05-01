-
Chris and Gary Hills on their wedding day on June 26, 1982.
-
Chris and Gary Hills in 2012.
-
John Thottathil and Mary Thottathil on their wedding day on October 7, 1978.
-
John and Mary Thottathil on their 32nd anniversary in 2010.
-
Melinda and Dick Johnson on their wedding day on November 25, 1955.
-
Melinda and Dick Johnson in 2012.
-
Chris and Cris Dewey, married in Santa Barbara, December 3, 1978.
-
Cris and Chris Dewey with their five kids in 2012.
-
Gary and Evelyn Sutter on their wedding day on August 22, 1981.
-
Gary and Evelyn Sutter in May of 2010.
-
Linda and Julio Gallo on their wedding day on August 18, 1973.
-
Linda and Julio Gallo in 2012.
-
Ray and Bette Wright on their wedding day on February 14, 1947.
-
Ray and Bette Wright celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in 2012.
-
Jeanne and George Everitt on their wedding day on June 26, 1954.
-
Jeanne and George Everitt in 2012.
-
Alice and Robyn Goshorn married July 12th, 1971.
-
Alice and Robyn Goshorn a day after their 41st wedding anniversary in 2012.
-
Married in Los Angeles, California on July 10, 1982.
-
Michael and Cynthia Herbert in 2011.
-
Bob and Lori Howard married on January 31, 1981.
-
Bob and Lori Howard on their 31st wedding anniversary.
-
Paul and Clare Leger on their wedding day on August 15, 1970.
-
Paul and Clare Leger in 2011.
-
Donald and Azucena Almanza wed on September 14, 1967.
-
Donald and Azucena Almanza in 2010 at their son Abraham's wedding.
-
Sergio and Yolanda Melo married on September 12, 1981.
-
Sergio and Yoland Melo in 2012.
-
Chris and Beth Ann Chiles married on July 18, 1982.
-
Chris and Beth Ann Chiles in 2012 on their anniversary trip in Victoria, British Columbia.
-
Jesse and Patrica Beauchamp married on June 4, 1972.
-
Jesse and Patricia Beauchamp in 2012.
-
Svetlana and Nicholas Romanov on their wedding day on August 9, 1973.
-
Svetlana and Nicholas Romanov in 2012.
-
Alan Kluger and Amy Dean on their wedding day, December 28, 1975.
-
Alan Kluger and Amy Dean in 2011.
-
Hank and Dinny Dreyer on their wedding day, May 28, 1949.
-
Hank and Dinny Dreyer on their 60th wedding anniversary.
-
Dave and Jane Soyka married on June 30, 1972.
-
"On our 40th anniversary! June 30! We celebrated in Hawaii -- Golf at Kapalua!"
-
"My grandparents, John Clarke, Jr. and Janet Reynolds Clarke, have
been married for 52 years. They have had three children, five
grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. They live in Mystic, CT. Here is a wedding photo..." -- Andrea Simmons
-
John Clarke, Jr. and Janet Reynolds Clarke in 2002 on a cruise in Alaska.
-
Jane and Gary Harvey on their wedding day, May 7, 1977.
-
Jane and Gary Harvey in 2011.
-
Lauren and Mark Struthers on their wedding day, July 10, 1982. The photo in front of the chapel they were married in in St. Louis, Missouri.
-
Lauren and Mark Struthers on their 30th anniversary, in front of the chapel they were married in, currently moved to the grounds of a winery in Ste. Genevieve, MO.
-
Susan and Michael Denney in their wedding day, January 30, 1971.
-
Susan and Michael Denney in 2011.
-
Gerard and Carol Terrell on their honeymoon in December 1981.
-
Gerard and Carol Terrell on March 5, 2011 in Phoenix, AZ at their son's wedding.
-
Rhoda and James Lynch on their wedding day, December 26, 1971
-
Rhoda and James Lynch in 2012
-
Allen and Terri Johnson married on November 8, 1980.
-
Allen and Terri Johnson in 2011.
-
Charlie and Ellie Bagli married on August 11, 1979.
-
Charlie and Ellie Bagli with their family in 2012.
-
Maureen and Don Thompson pictured on their honeymoon. They married on July 31, 1980.
-
Maureen and Don Thompson in 2007.
-
Ray and Judy Ardray, pictured in 1978, married on March 19, 1977.
-
Ray and Judy Ardray in 2010.
-
Mark and Theresa Mostaffa married on November 24, 1979.
-
Mark and Theresa Mostaffa in 2012.
-
Tony and Sara Soll married November 29, 1969.
-
Tony and Sara with their kids Becky and Jesse in 2011.
-
Douglas and Teresa Shelton on their wedding day May 22, 1982.
-
Douglas and Teresa Shelton in 2012.
-
Mark and Patti Thompson, pictured in 1978, married on April 7, 1979.
-
Mark and Patti Thompson in 2012.
-
Sheree and Jay Halleran married on May 31, 1980.
-
Sheree and Jay Halleran at their son's wedding in 2011.
-
Darius and Deborah Keith were married on February 24, 1973.
-
Darius and Deborah Keith with their children in 2011.
-
Jamie and Richard Jasinski married on July 31, 1982. "Still crazy after all these years!"
-
"High school sweethearts" Jamie and Richard Jasinski at their 40th high school reunion in 2011.
-
Tammy and Barry Moskowitz married on June, 13, 1982.
-
Tammy and Barry Moskowitz in 2010.
-
Hal and Beth Bloss married on August 22, 1981. "The secret to our success is to laugh and enjoy life. Our motto: Never go to bed mad; Stay up and fight it out!"
-
Hal and Beth Bloss in 2011.
-
Douglas and Karan Christopher married on August 2, 1980.
-
Douglas and Karan Christopher in 2012.
-
Bob Craig and Allen Balderson have been together for 36 years.
-
Bob Craig and Allen Balderson in 2010.
-
Suzanne and Gene Reynolds married on May 31, 1975.
-
Suzanne and Gene Reynolds in 2011.
-
Letha and Scott Wilson-Barnard married on October 15, 1981.
-
Letha and Scott Wilson-Barnard in 2012.
-
Marc and Margie Rixford married on April 12, 1980.
-
Marc and Margie Rixford in 2012.
-
Bob and Bonnie Weissman married at the Heidelburg Castle, Heidelburg, Germany when they were both army officers, on August 23, 1980.
-
Bob and Bonnie Weissman on their 30th anniversary.
-
Stephen and Lori Day married on July 24, 1976.
-
Stephen and Lori Day with their daughters in 2012.
-
Arnold Pritchard and Gretchen Wolff Pritchard married on August 25th, 1973.
-
Arnold Pritchard and Gretchen Wolff Pritchard with their daughter in 2009.
-
Russell and Diane Bell married on September 11, 1982.
-
Russell and Diane Bell in 2011.
-
Susan and Peter Mathison married on July 21, 1979.
-
Susan and Peter Mathison in 2010.
-
Judy and Scott married on July 30, 1977.
-
Judy and Scott Specht with their family in 2012.
-
Curt and Becky Meverden married on May 24, 1980.
-
Curt and Becky Meverden in 2009.
-
Fred and Linda Boseman married on November 16, 1980.
-
Fred and Linda Boseman in 2010.
-
Brian and Effie Cordeiro married on February 8, 1981.
-
Brian and Effie Cordeiro in 2011.
-
Miz Mae:Mae and Louis Castenell, May 3, 1975
-
Miz Mae:July 7, 2007
-
Barbara Matthews Lunde:
-
Barbara Matthews Lunde:
-
mharris222:Mark & Virginia Harris married 10-20-79
-
mharris222:Mark & Virginia Harris married 34 years
-
Candace Pullen Gerhardt:May 15 1982 Florida
-
Candace Pullen Gerhardt:Married 30 years Texas
-
Kathy Myers Fielding:
-
Kathy Myers Fielding:
-
Kathy Myers Fielding:
-
Jessie Lofland:
-
Jessie Lofland:
-
Honeyspeaks:John and Guila Greer married March 19, 1967
-
Honeyspeaks:John and Guila Greer 47 Years Later
-
Barbara Bishop Cochran:married my soul mate
-
Barbara Bishop Cochran:35 years on April 29, 2013 with Grandsons at Disney
-
ace maddie:Albert and Lori Davidson 1983
-
ace maddie:Albert and Lori Davidson married 1983
-
ace maddie:Alton and Doris Shaffer May 1 1961
-
ace maddie:Alton and Doris Shaffer May 1 1961
-
loriroot:A picture of their wedding day 30 years ago in Austin, Texas.
-
loriroot:Kirk surprised Lori by taking her to Hawaii for her 50th birthday and their 30th anniversary.