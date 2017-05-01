Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Taking The Stairs Might Have Same Energizing Effects As Coffee: Study

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

We've all had those nights when sleep is just not in the cards, and the answer for many of us is an extra cup of coffee the next day.

But according to new research published in the journal Physiology & Behavior, getting that needed boost of energy can be achieved with a simple walk up the stairs. Or more accurately, 10 minutes worth of walking up and down the stairs.

The study followed 18 female university students (an admittedly small sample size) who slept less than 45 hours per week (approximately six-and-a-half hours a night). They assigned them to either 10 minutes of low-to-moderate stair walking, taking a 50mg caffeine pill or a placebo. Results showed that taking the stairs energized the women better than the caffeine did.

women and stairs

"We found, in both the caffeine and the placebo conditions, that there was not much change in how they felt," study co-author Patrick O'Connor, a professor at the University of Georgia's Department of Kinesiology, says in a press release. "But with exercise they did feel more energetic and vigorous."

In an interview with PsyPost, O'Connor notes that this type of exercise can be done in any weather.

While the feeling experienced by the subjects was temporary, it also increased motivation to do cognitive work. The research is supported by other findings over the years.

The notion that exercise can help fight fatigue isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it's this idea of folding it into your workday to focus your brain that can really make a difference.

In 2013, Daily Beast writer Gregory Ferenstein found that doing 30 seconds of high-intensity exercise gave him a cognitive boost beyond what coffee had been doing for him.

The idea of folding exercise into your workday to focus your brain can really make a difference.

There's also plenty of evidence, of course, to support caffeine's benefits. As Psych Central notes, it can help with reaction time and mental alertness, though it's also been found that more than moderate amounts (approximately 300mg, or one to two cups of coffee) tend not to help, and in fact, can be detrimental to your performance.

The takeaway? On days when you're tired, instead of grabbing that extra cup of coffee in the afternoon, try a 10-minute exercise break instead. It's certainly not going to hurt, and hey, it might even help.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Sneak In A Healthy Lifestyle At Work
of
  • Commit To An Exercising Area

    Of course, all offices are different but if you work in an open concept office or have rooms that are not in use, talk to your boss to see if you can make a designated exercise area. Just don't annoy everyone with your grunts or lunges down the hall.

  • Have Stand-Up Meetings

    We all look forward to meetings for a comfy chair and unhealthy snacks. Going forward, conduct your meetings standing and opt out of those tasty (but non-nutritious) muffins, pastries and doughnuts for something healthier like fruit. Bonus: It might even make the meeting go faster.

  • Forget The Email

    Have something important you want to discuss with your co-worker? Or just wondering what kind of day they're having? Skip the email or instant chat and walk over to their desk. Not only will you get to stretch your legs, but you will also get some face-to-face time with your fellow colleagues.

  • Create A Physical Activity Challenge

    This one is a fun idea many people can get involved with: create a deck of physical activity challenge cards that can be chosen at random times. For example, you can include five push-ups or five squats as challenges. So when you hit that mid-day slump, challenge your desk neighbour to an activity.

  • Be A Health Advocate

    Every office needs that one person who will stand up for healthier options in the vending machine or stand-up desks for the floor. If you're passionate about healthy living, take on this challenge -- your co-workers will thank you in the long run.

  • Where Are You Getting Lunch?

    You may be used to buying your coffee or lunch at the same place due to convenience or distance from your desk, but for the next few weeks (especially since we're heading into summer), try going to a new lunch or breakfast spot a few blocks away.

  • Change Your Means Of Getting To Work

    If you live close enough to your office, wake up 20 minutes earlier and try walking or biking to work. If you're commuting from a long distance, try walking from the train station or get off the bus three or four stops before yours.

  • Create An Company-Wide Email With Healthy Tips

    If you love sharing recipes or have great tips on living a healthier life, ask your HR person or manager if you can be responsible for sending daily healthy tips for your office. If email doesn't work, try a bulletin board.

  • What Elevators?

    Have stairs at your office? Take them! Since you will be sitting all day anyway, taking the stairs when you can will help you burn some calories and stretch those legs.

  • Stand Up If You're On The Phone

    Here is a quick rule any of us can follow. The next time you have to answer a business phone call, stand up. Either go outside of the office or go into a closed meeting room so you don't distract others.

  • Drink Water

    Seriously, this isn't anything new. Since we spend most of the day at work, drink up! Not only will this keep you hydrated, but you will also be making more bathroom trips.

  • Create An Activity Closet

    If you're close with the people you work with, creating an activity closet of old sports equipment may inspire some of you to get out and get active after work.

  • Keep Shoes At Your Desk

    The more you see your running shoes sitting under your desk, the more you'll want to put them on and use them.

  • Start A Walking Club

    And with those running shoes under your desk, start a walking club with fellow co-workers. Choose a time in the afternoon (or during lunch), and head a few blocks east or west. Don't forget to change up the scenery every other week.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations