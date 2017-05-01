Canada British Columbia
B.C. Can't Say How Many Indigenous People Have Died From Fentanyl

 |  By Linda Givetash, The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders in British Columbia say they suspect the deadly opioid fentanyl is having a disproportionate impact on their communities but they can't get the numbers to prove it.

Grand Chief Edward John of the First Nations Summit said he's been asking the First Nations Health Authority and other provincial authorities for the data since last fall but nothing has yet been delivered.

"I don't even know how to feel, we need to have that information and we shouldn't wait to act,'' he said.

Over 900 people died in the province from illicit overdoses last year. John said although he doesn't know what proportion of those who died are indigenous, he knows plenty of families and communities that have fallen victim to the crisis.

grand chief edward john

Grand Chief Edward John discusses a B.C. court ruling on commercial fishing during a meeting hosted by the Musqueam Band in Vancouver in 2003.

"All I hear is the anecdotal information from communities where funerals are taking place,'' he said "People are dying needlessly.''

The First Nations Health Authority said it's working with the BC Coroners Service to develop an approach to collect the data that would identify deceased individuals as aboriginal.

Current data collected by the agencies is based on self-identification and must first be compared against the B.C. Ministry of Health's First Nation client file, which includes data from the federal government.

"People are dying needlessly.''

"We want to ensure that any publicly released aboriginal specific data is as accurate as possible,'' said Dr. Shannon McDonald, deputy chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority, in an email statement.

"Once the data matching is completed and there's greater confidence in the numbers, it will be available for release,'' she said, adding that numbers may not be available for a few weeks at least.

In the meantime, the health authority said it's addressing the overdose crisis by educating the public about the harmful potential of opioids and distributing naloxone, the overdose-reversing drug.

More than 70 First Nations health centres have received naloxone kits and the health authority said it held over 110 public training sessions on how to use the kits last year.

Despite these efforts to get ahead of the crisis, the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council declared a state of emergency after seeing too many deaths in its communities. The council represents a collection of First Nations bands in the B.C. Interior.

Grief is compounded by other traumas

Tribal Chief Wayne Christian said in the days leading up to the declaration in March, five band members were buried in the span of a week.

"Any death is an emergency,'' he said. "The grief and loss, compounded by the intergenerational trauma, people just said we have got to do something about this, enough is enough.''


Christian said the council is using the declaration to draw attention to the issue and educate people of all ages about addictions and drug use.

More people seem to be aware of the crisis now, he said, but the history of residential schools and abuse still leave many vulnerable to addiction and other health issues.

Some must travel hours to see a specialist

Terry Teegee, tribal chief of the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, said another problem rural and remote communities face is the proximity to health care services.

He said the closest doctors for his people in the Takla Lake community are in Fort Saint James in north-central B.C., which he added is an area struggling to recruit and keep physicians. His people travel 5 1/2 hours to reach Prince George if they need a specialist, he said, or at times have to go even farther to Kamloops or Vancouver.

"Just the distance is, I suppose, you could define it as a health detriment in terms of accessing proper health care,'' Teegee said.

terry teegee
Terry Teegee, tribal chief of the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, says the distance between remote communities and health centres is a barrier to accessing care.

There are 10 treatment programs with a total of 239 beds available to indigenous people in B.C. through the health authority, including one youth program. The health authority said some programs offer immediate treatment while others have a 10 to 12 week waiting list.

If there is a shortfall for services, John said overdose data could help First Nations leaders advocate for better resources when it comes to health care and addictions treatment.

Christian, who has worked with one of the addiction treatment programs, said even without data, there are many areas where health care can improve. He said there is a need for post-treatment services that prevent people from relapsing and for programs addressing the trauma that leads to addictions.

"Those numbers aren't numbers to us, those are our relatives.''

"Addictions is a system. The person comes out of a family, and yeah you can treat the one individual, but it's the whole family system that needs to be treated,'' he said.

Any data released can't represent the effect overdose deaths are having on communities, he said.

"The hard part for me, when people talk statistics ... those numbers aren't numbers to us, those are our relatives,'' Christian said.

Fentanyl In Metro Vancouver
of
  • September 2016

    Police in Delta, B.C. said it's a miracle that no one died after nine people overdosed within a 20-minute period on what are believed to be drugs laced with fentanyl. Emergency crews responded to a series of nearly simultaneous calls from four locations about recreational drug users who thought they were taking cocaine.

  • Hardy and Amelia Leighton

    Hardy and Amelia Leighton, both in their 30s, were found dead July 20, 2015, leaving behind their two-year-old son Magnus. Toxicology testing confirmed that the couple ingested toxic levels of fentanyl in combination with other drugs.

  • From January to May 2015, 54 deaths were linked to fentanyl. From July 7 to Aug. 7, 2015, fentanyl was detected in at least 12 deaths, said the BC Coroners Service. In 2012, there were a total of 15 deaths related to the narcotic.

  • Jack Bodie

    Jack Bodie, 17, and a 16-year-old friend were both found unconscious in a Vancouver park on Aug. 1, 2015 in a suspected fentanyl overdose. The teens were rushed to hospital where Bodie was placed on life support but he died a day later. His friend recovered and was released from hospital. Police believe the pair took fake Oxycontin.

  • Fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl are displayed during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine.

  • The cheap synthetic opioid often added in drug labs to heroin or Oxycontin to make it more potent and fast-acting, according to police. (Pictured is a photo released by Vancouver police of packages of fentanyl which users thought were heroin.)

  • North Vancouver RCMP said they suspect the death of a 31-year-old man on July 31, 2015 is also linked to fentanyl. A relative found the man in distress and called police, but he died at the scene.

  • On Aug. 9, 2015, 16 people overdosed in Vancouver — including six in one hour — from pink heroin that police suspect was laced with fentanyl.

  • Mounties showed off equipment, pills, money and weapons seized from a counterfeit Oxycontin production facility in Burnaby in 2015. They said there was enough fentanyl pills to put 200 to 300 people's lives at risk. Riley Goodwin, 26, of Vancouver, has been charged with production and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick shows off seized pill making equipment during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on Sept. 3, 2015. Among the gear was a pill press capable of producing 18,000 tablets an hour, said police.

  • A member of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team is framed by pill manufacturing equipment while standing in a protective suit, of the type worn when dismantling drug production facilities containing fentanyl, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team, holds genuine Oxycontin pills, left, and seized fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl, right, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • In October 2014, Vancouver police issued a warning about fentanyl masquerading as heroin. It caused more than 30 overdoses and one death that month.

Conversations