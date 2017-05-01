Edition: ca
Canada Needs To Step Up On Great Lakes If U.S. Bails: Poll

The Trump administration plans to cut funding for Great Lakes protection. And if it does, most Canadians think it's time for their country to take charge.

A Forum Research poll released late-April found 57 per cent believe Canada should increase funding to protect the five bodies of water. Twenty-three per cent say the responsibility shouldn't fall on their country, while 20 per cent aren't sure.

lake erie pollution
Two nuclear power plants at Lake Erie, Mich. (Photo: Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images)

Of the 1,479 surveyed, most likely to support a boost in funding are Canadians who are 34 years and younger (61 per cent), and those who vote for the Green Party of Canada (70 per cent). Those least likely to back the initiative are between 45 and 54 years of age (28 per cent), and politically Conservative (36 per cent).

Regionally, 62 per cent of Ontarians want Canada to step up, followed by 60 per cent of British Colombians. Those living in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, all at 29 per cent, are least likely to back increased Great Lakes protection funding.

Trump plans on Great Lakes

The poll's results come as President Donald Trump takes heat for his plan to revoke all funding for the U.S. Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The program received $300 million a year during Barack Obama's administration.

In March, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna pledged that protecting the lakes would remain a priority for Canada.

"Canada has a long history of working collaboratively with the U.S. and invests significant resources in restoring and protecting the Great Lakes," she said.

"We must now pursue that commitment to keep protecting this precious resource, and continue investing in the Great Lakes on both sides of the border."

Currently, Canada invests more than $13 million in Great Lakes initiatives each year.

lake ontario
Plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. (Photo: NASA/Reuters handout)

Government support in protecting the five Great Lakes is important for several reasons.

They contain 84 per cent of North America's fresh surface water supply, and are a direct source of drinking water for 10 million Canadians, according to the federal government.

The lakes are also vital for the economy, and help maintain billions of dollars in trade, forestry, manufacturing and more. But they're threatened by the effects of climate change, and grappling with pollution and loss of wildlife.

The Forum Research data was collected between April 21-24, and is considered accurate +/-3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

With a file from The Canadian Press.

27 Reasons The Great Lakes Are The Greatest
  • Let's start simple: the beaches are incredible.

    That's an obvious one. Lake Michigan beach, north of New Buffalo.

  • The sunsets are unbeatable.

    Honestly.

  • And the sunrises are exquisite, too.

    Predawn color over granites and white pine at mouth of Chikanishing Creek in Georgian Bay, Killarney Provincial Park, Ontario.

  • They're home to more than <em>32,000</em> islands.

    An iris at Isle Royale, an island in Lake Superior that's also a national park. Those 32,000 islands also include Manitoulin in Lake Huron, the largest freshwater island in the world, which has more than 100 lakes of its own, which have their own islands, which have ponds. Mind-blowing.

  • Speaking of national parks, they have <em>amazing</em> ones.

    The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Lake Superior, Michigan. AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck.

  • Which are beautiful to look at from afar...

    The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore at Lake Michigan.

  • And even better to visit.

  • They're also <em>huge</em>.

    The Great Lakes touch Canada, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Combined, the length of all five shorelines is about 44 percent of the Earth's circumference. They hold one-fifth of the Earth's available fresh surface water, and enough to cover all of the United States in more than 9.5 feet of water. By surface area, Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world. Who needs the ocean?

  • They're marvelous in <em>all</em> seasons...

    Lake Superior Provincial Park, Wawa, Ontario.

  • Even in winter...

    A winter sunset at Tiny Beach, Georgian Bay, Ontario.

  • Even when it's cold...

    GIF by Dave Gorum.

  • Really, <em>really</em> cold.

    St. Joseph, Michigan.

  • But they're not just beautiful.

    They also have a huge economic impact: more than 1.5 million U.S. jobs have a direct connection to the lakes, according to a 2011 report. The lakes also provide drinking water for 40 million people. The Cason J. Callaway closes out the 2012 shipping season at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

  • They're full of adventure...

    Juan Piantino wind surfs along Montrose Beach October 19, 2011 in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

  • But also a place to find peace.

    Lake Superior, Ontario.

  • You can see once-in-a-lifetime phenomena.

    A view displaying the Northern Lights affected by the solar tsunami over Lake Superior on Aug. 4, 2010 in Marquette, Michigan, captured by photographer Shawn Malone, 46, just before midnight. Malone spent just over an hour and half each night observing the enhanced natural phenomenon and used exposures lasting 20 minutes. Photo by Shawn Malone / lakesuperiorphoto.com / Barcroft USA / Getty Images.

  • They're full of mystery ... and <em>strange</em> occurrences.

    The Great Lakes Triangle, the Midwest version of the Bermuda Triangle.

  • There's so much to explore.

    Wreck of the Sweepstakes, a ship built in 1867, in Big Tub Harbour, Fathom Five National Marine Park, Tobermory, Ontario. There are at least 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.

  • Some beaches are a rock collector's dream...

    The Georgian Bay shoreline at Halfway Log Dump in Bruce Peninsula National Park, Ontario, Canada.

  • But you can always find crystal clear waters.

    Lake Michigan lakeshore.

  • You can stay in amazing accomodations...

    Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island.

  • Or find rustic bliss.

    Lake Ontario.

  • The Great Lakes have it all: the big city...

    The Chicago lakefront.

  • Charming towns...

    Fishtown, Leland, Michigan.

  • And true wilderness.

    Moose on Isle Royale.

  • There's no better place to see the stars.

    Mackenzie Point, Ontario.

  • And a trip to the Great Lakes is <em>always</em> memorable.

    Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior. How to remember them? They spell out HOMES, and always feel like home.

