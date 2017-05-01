Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Liberals Back Down From Controversial House Of Commons Reforms

 |  By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is backing down from some of its most controversial proposals for reforming the way the House of Commons operates in the face of opposition filibustering that has tied parliamentary business in knots for weeks.

Government House leader Bardish Chagger has written to her opposition counterparts, announcing that she intends to proceed with only those reforms promised in the Liberal election platform — including having the prime minister answer all queries in one question period each week, as Justin Trudeau has already begun doing.

Chagger is dropping other more contentious proposals, which opposition parties have unanimously denounced as a bid by the Liberals to control the parliamentary agenda and hamstring their efforts to hold the government to account.

That includes a proposal to adopt the British practice to use "programming motions'' to set in advance the amount of time to be devoted to debate and committee study of each bill introduced in the Commons.

bardish chaggerBardish Chagger is dropping the Liberals' more contentious proposals for reforming House of Commons operations. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/CP)

Also being abandoned is a proposal to limit MPs' speeches during committee hearings to 10 minutes, short-circuiting their ability to filibuster.

However, Chagger warns in her letter that without those reforms the government will be forced instead to impose time allocation to limit debate and get legislation passed.

"Canadians elected us to deliver an ambitious agenda, so it is with regret, but full transparency, that I want to inform you that, under the circumstances, the government will need to use time allocation more often in order to implement the real change we promised,'' she says.

Chagger is also dropping a proposal to test electronic voting, rather than forcing MPs to stand in the Commons for all votes.

"These commitments directly responded to the abuse of Parliament by Stephen Harper and his Conservative government."
— Government House leader Bardish Chagger

And she's deferring a proposal to eliminate sparsely-attended, half-day Friday sittings of the Commons, asking opposition parties to consult their respective MPs on the idea of reallocating the time now spent on Fridays to other days or weeks in the parliamentary calendar.

Almost from the moment Chagger proposed the reforms in a discussion paper released in early March, opposition parties have been expressing outrage over what they described as a power grab by a dictatorial prime minister.

The discussion paper was sent to the procedure and House affairs committee, where a Liberal MP's motion to study it and report back with recommendations by June 2 set off a days-long filibuster, which eventually spilled over into the House of Commons, where opposition parties used procedural manoeuvres to delay tabling of the budget, among other things.

Chagger's retreat comes as the Commons prepares to resume Monday after a two-week break. The government is hoping to get back to business-as-usual and avoid a last-minute crush of frantic legislative activity before Parliament breaks for the summer in mid-June.

Least controversial proposals remain

The reforms left on the table are among the least controversial. They include:

- Empowering the Speaker to allow separate votes and committee studies on different sections of omnibus bills, in which dozens of unrelated legislative changes are crammed into one massive bill.

- Requiring the government, at the first sitting following prorogation of Parliament, to issue a report explaining its reasons for proroguing, with that report then subject to committee study and Commons debate. That is aimed at forcing the government to publicly account for its action if it prorogues to avoid politically difficult situations _ such as former prime minister Stephen Harper's 2008 decision to prorogue to avoid a confidence vote.

- Changing the schedule for release of spending estimates so that they reflect measures included in the annual federal budget.

- Dedicating one question period each week to grilling the prime minister. Chagger has promised Trudeau won't use that as an excuse to skip other question periods, which should help blunt initial opposition criticism of this proposal. In any event, Trudeau has already started implementing it.

"They have just announced that they will be unilaterally forcing through changes to the way our Parliament works, largely just to suit themselves."
— NDP House leader Murray Rankin

The surviving proposals were promised in the Liberals' 2015 election platform and were meant to address perceived abuses by Harper's Conservative government.

"These commitments directly responded to the abuse of Parliament by Stephen Harper and his Conservative government,'' Chagger says in her letter.

"We will not give the Conservative party a veto on the promises we made to Canadians."

murray rankinNDP House leader Murray Rankin said discussion on the House of Commons changes was a pretence. (Photo: Ryan Remiorz/CP)

The New Democrats say they're still not satisfied with the changes the Liberals are proposing.

"They have just announced that they will be unilaterally forcing through changes to the way our Parliament works, largely just to suit themselves,'' NDP House leader Murray Rankin said Sunday night.

"For the past few weeks, the Liberals have tried to claim that all they've wanted was a discussion,'' Rankin said. "Discussion was always just a pretence — it just took them a while to admit it.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Liberal Women Appointed To Cabinet
of
  • Jody Wilson-Raybould, Vancouver Granville, B.C.

    Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Wilson-Raybould is a former Crown prosecutor and regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

  • Carolyn Bennett, Toronto-St. Paul's, Ontario

    Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs A family physician who has been an MP since 1997, Bennett was Canada's first minister of state for public health and oversaw the 2003 response to the SARS epidemic. In recent years, Bennett has served as the party's vocal critic on aboriginal affairs.

  • Bardish Chagger

    Government House Leader and Minister of Small Business and Tourism Chagger, 36, worked for the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre. She also worked on Trudeau's leadership campaign.

  • Judy Foote, Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, N.L.

    Minister of Public Services and Procurement An MP since 2008, and the party whip, Foote previously held several cabinet portfolios in Brian Tobin's provincial government.

  • Chrystia Freeland, University-Rosedale (Toronto), Ontario

    Minister of International Trade An MP since 2013, Freeland was courted by Trudeau's team when she was a senior editor at Thomson Reuters in New York City.A Rhodes scholar, she is a well-known author and journalist. She was part of Trudeau's team of economic advisers.

  • Dr. Jane Philpott, Markham-Stouffville, Ontario

    Minister of Health Philpott is a family physician, associate professor at the University of Toronto, and former chief of the department of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital.

  • Marie-Claude Bibeau, Compton-Stanstead, Quebec

    Minister of International Development and La Francophonie Bibeau worked for the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) in Ottawa, Montréal, Morocco and Benin, Africa, before settling and launching her own business in her riding.

  • Mélanie Joly, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Quebec

    Minister of Canadian Heritage Joly, 36, made a name for herself by finishing second to ex-Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre in the Montreal mayoral race in 2013. She's a lawyer and communications expert.

  • Diane LeBouthillier, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec

    Minister of National Revenue A small business owner who has been an elected warden for the Regional County Municipality of Rocher Percé since 2010, Lebouthillier won a seat in Gaspé that the Liberals haven't held in more than a decade.

  • Catherine McKenna, Ottawa Centre, Ontario

    Minister of the Environment and Climate Change McKenna, a human rights lawer, was a former legal adviser for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in East Timor and founded Canadian Lawyers Abroad (now known as Level), a charity focused on global justice issues.

  • MaryAnn Mihychuk, Kildonan-St. Paul, Manitoba

    Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Labour Mihychuk was an NDP MLA in Manitoba from 1995 to 2004, serving as minister of industry, trade, and mines, and later minister of intergovernmental affairs. She ran an unsuccessful Winnipeg mayoral campaign in 2004.

  • Maryam Monsef, Peterborough, Ontario

    Minister of Democratic Institutions Monsef, a community organizer, was born in Afghanistan. She fled the Taliban and came to Canada as a refugee with her widowed mother and sisters in 1996.

  • Carla Qualtrough, Delta, B.C.

    Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Qualtrough is a lawyer and former Paralympian. Legally blind, she won three Paralympic and four World Championship medals for Canada in swimming and was president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

  • Kirsty Duncan, Etobicoke North, Ontario

    Minister of Science Elected in 2008, Duncan taught meteorology, climatology, climate change, and medical geography at the university level.

  • Patty Hajdu, Thunder Bay-Superior North

    Minister of Status of Women Hajdu was executive director of Thunder Bay's largest homeless shelter.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations