Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Tessa The Dog Abandoned In England With Heartbreaking Note

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Pet rescuers in England found a 12-year-old dog abandoned in a field last week, alongside a heartbreaking note explaining that her owner had moved to Canada and current caretaker was not up to the task of keeping the dog.

Employees at the South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance came across the dog, named Tessa, at 5 a.m. on April 22.

Tessa was tied up and soaking wet, lying in the grass at a local flea market next to a pile of her belongings.

"The dog 12-year-old Tessa is not my dog...My neighbor asked me if I would take charge of the dog as my neighbor planned a new life for herself in Canada. Reluctantly I said yes," the note read. "My neighbor was happy thinking Tessa is in good hands...But I don’t need a dog."

The note also listed details about Tessa, including the fact she likes to drink coffee and tea.

tessa note
The note found alongside the abandoned dog. (Photo: South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance/Facebook)

In an updated post to Facebook last week, the rescue group said they tracked down the man who abandoned Tessa, calling him a "scumbag."

The group says Tessa is now in good hands and is ready for adoption.

Learn more about Tessa in the video above.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Super Senior Dogs
of

  • Purebred Golden Retriever dog outdoors on a sunny summer day.

  • sweet sixteen!

  • probably_wont_make_it_through_the_winter

  • Senior man walking with his German Shorthaired Pointer in city park

  • Senior dog with a missing fang

  • Old senior retired bluetick coonhound pet hunting dog lying down on blanket looking sleepy tired exhausted relaxed sad depressed sick ill frail comfortable lonely

  • It is now over a decade since Bella's mum broke loose one night. However, Bella still enjoys life to the extreme; she loves going for walks, but when it is going uphill, frequent rest stops are called for. She loves flopping flat on the floor and watching the world go by and this typical stance begs the question: 'How can anyonw resist?â

  • An old dog resting in grass.

  • Senior Husband And Wife Who Take A Walk In The Meadow With A Dog

  • Senior Chocolate Labrador Retriever standing on dock on mountain lake

  • USA, New Jersey, Jersey City, Senior woman stroking her dog

  • An old dog.

  • Senior German shorthaired pointer female, almost 15 years old

  • Portrait of Woman with Golden Retreiver

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations