ADVERTISEMENT

WHITEHORSE — A series of earthquakes shook parts of southwestern Yukon and northern British Columbia early Monday morning, knocking out power in the territory's capital.

Natural Resources Canada said a quake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was centred in a remote area 77 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, and 127 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that that was followed by a 5.2 shake a few minutes later and another major 6.3 quake about 1 1/2 hours after that.

"What I can tell you is that there has been no reports of damage or injury in Whitehorse," said an official with the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization.

"We are continuing to assess our infrastructure. There are intermittent power failures within Whitehorse. Sir, I have got to go. There is another earthquake happening."

Earthquakes over a magnitude of six can cause damage to buildings, even well-built ones.

Both the National Weather Service in the U.S. and Emergency Info B.C. said the quakes were not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streiker said on Twitter that Yukon Energy was working with ATCO to restore power outages and to check dams and substations for damage.

"At first I thought my fridge was not starting properly. My poor old cats got big eyes."

"It was a pretty good shake," said Jean, who works at Bernies Gas Station in Whitehorse. She would not give her last name.

"At first I thought my fridge was not starting properly. My poor old cats got big eyes.

"My one employee just came in and said she had stuff coming off of her shelves. Our power was off."

Dustin Davis felt the shaking in Carcross, Yukon, about 75 kilometres south of Whitehose.

"Our house shook a bit but nothing is damaged," he said.

"I haven't left my house, but most of the homes around here are maximum two storeys, and in Carcross there are no real tall structures and I think everything can handle a decent little shake."