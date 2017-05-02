The 10 Best Jobs In Canada For 2017 Aren't All In Tech

ADVERTISEMENT

The top 10 best jobs in Canada are mostly in tech, but there are a couple of surprises.

Job site Indeed.com released its 10 best jobs in Canada, based on salary and demand.

Topping the list is full-stack developer — a software developer who is comfortable working with back-end and front-end technologies — with an average annual salary of just over $80,000. It's the most in-demand job on the list, as job postings for the position have increased by an average of 190 per cent every year from 2013 to 2016.

But the two in-demand jobs with the highest salaries have nothing to do with tech at all. Optometrists and real estate agents both made the list, and both jobs come with a six-figure average salary.

Each job on the list has an average annual salary of at least $70,000 a year.

Check out Indeed.com's roundup of the 10 best jobs in Canada below: