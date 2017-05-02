Canada Business
The 10 Best Jobs In Canada For 2017 Aren't All In Tech

The top 10 best jobs in Canada are mostly in tech, but there are a couple of surprises.

Job site Indeed.com released its 10 best jobs in Canada, based on salary and demand.

Topping the list is full-stack developer — a software developer who is comfortable working with back-end and front-end technologies — with an average annual salary of just over $80,000. It's the most in-demand job on the list, as job postings for the position have increased by an average of 190 per cent every year from 2013 to 2016.

But the two in-demand jobs with the highest salaries have nothing to do with tech at all. Optometrists and real estate agents both made the list, and both jobs come with a six-figure average salary.

Each job on the list has an average annual salary of at least $70,000 a year.

Check out Indeed.com's roundup of the 10 best jobs in Canada below:

  • 10
    Python Developer
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $85,675
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 187
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 13%
  • 9
    Optometrist
    Shutterstock
    Annual salary: $105,790
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 98
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 19%
  • 8
    IT Security Specialist
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $80,960
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 334
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 19%
  • 7
    User Experience Designer
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $80,815
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 642
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 22%
  • 6
    Analytics Manager
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $94,360
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 107
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 23%
  • 5
    Android Developer
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $86,749
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 527
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 27%
  • 4
    Real Estate Agent
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $108,741
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 150
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 36%
  • 3
    Back End Developer
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $77,853
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 365
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 45%
  • 2
    DevOps Engineer
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $97,739
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 709
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 130%
  • 1
    Full Stack Developer
    Getty Images
    Annual salary: $80,268
    Number of job postings per 1 million: 1,167
    Average year-to-year jump in share of job postings from 2013-16: 190%
 

