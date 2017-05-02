Trump Who? EDC Doubles Canada's Export Growth Forecast

Canada Business
Despite all the protectionist noises coming from the White House these days, Canada’s government-owned export bank doesn’t seem worried.

In fact, Export Development Canada’s spring 2017 forecast sees Canadian exports rise six per cent this year — twice the pace it predicted just six months ago in its fall forecast.

donald trump trudeau
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2017. A new forecast from Export Development Canada doesn't see Trump's protectionist rhetoric harming Canada's export outlook. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Even the Trump administration’s battle with Canadian lumber won’t stop the sector from expanding its exports this year, EDC predicts. It downgraded its forecast for forestry exports, but still sees growth of five per cent.

“However, the looming prospect of the U.S. imposing countervailing duties on softwood lumber exports increases the uncertainty for the forestry industry,” the report noted.

The oil-exporting provinces will lead the way on exports, EDC predicts. After declining 14.7 per cent in 2016, Alberta’s exports — led by a recovery in energy prices — will jump 19 per cent, the largest increase of any province.

export growth forecast

A bounce-back in commodity prices will also send Canadian metals exports up 11 per cent, EDC predicted.

The bank sees another four-per-cent increase in exports in 2018, led by a growing aerospace sector.

That’s a far cry from its forecast just six months earlier, when it saw “significant contractions” in energy and metals, and warned that “growth remains elusive.”

That report warned public discontent has “has thrust the world into an existential debate” about the future of globalization, as evidenced by the Brexit vote and the political rise of Donald Trump.

lumber canada
Canadian lumber exports are forecast to grow 5 per cent this year, although EDC warns that Trump's tariffs increase uncertainty for the lumber industry. (Photo: Getty Images)

But its latest outlook strikes a more optimistic tone — perhaps on the expectation that U.S. President Donald Trump will face severe headwinds to his protectionist agenda.

"Is this the beginning of the end for globalization? That's highly unlikely — the cost is massive, and everyone gets a bill in the mail," said Peter G. Hall, EDC's chief economist, in a statement. "Remember, a wrecking ball doesn't only swing one way — it swings back. ... The message that EDC has for Canadian companies is to stay in the game and win the contracts that others have been frightened away from."

EDC predicts the world economy will grow 3.5 per cent this year, and will accelerate to 3.8 per cent in 2018.

  • The following is based on information from an Industry Canada database of Canadian imports and exports in 2012. This is by no means a complete list, but offers a look into some of what comes into and leaves Canada.

  • Canada's Imports

    Here's some of what Canada got from other countries in 2012. All numbers are in Canadian dollars.

  • $7.3 million in dried grapes from Iran

  • $482,000 in carpets from Afghanistan

  • $1.3 million worth of Albanian footwear and material

  • $2.9 million in rock lobster and other frozen crawfish from the Bahamas

  • $1.7 million in bedsheets, pillowcases and bed linen from Bahrain

  • $3.5 billion of telephones for cellular networks from China

  • $400 million in unwrought (impure) gold from Egypt

    We exported $91 million in soya beans right back at them.

  • NEXT: Canada's Exports

    Among Canada's biggest exports are crude oil, lumber and gold, but where are we sending lentils, binoculars or, you know, bovine semen?

  • $2.9 million worth of binoculars to Bahrain

  • $202 million in newsprint (in rolls or sheets) to Brazil

  • $640,000 of fertilised eggs for incubation of chickens to Croatia

  • $49 million worth of cold-water shrimps and prawns to Denmark

  • $91 million in soya beans to Egypt

    Thanks for the gold!

  • $1.2 million worth of women's/girl's jackets and blazers to Greenland

  • $4.6 million in smoked herring (including fillets) to Haiti

    This was Canada's biggest export to Haiti in 2012.

  • $310 million in peas (dried and shelled) to India

  • $976,000 worth of bovine semen to Iran

    Thanks for the dried grapes!

  • $40 million worth of estrogens and progestogens to Ireland

  • $1.2 million in wooden telephone poles, fence posts to North Korea

  • $4.5 million in frozen potatoes (prepared/preserved without vinegar/acetic acid) to Kuwait

    In 2008, the export value was $1.5 million. Maybe the frozen french fries industry is booming.

  • $10.6 million in dog or cat food put up for retail sale to New Zealand

    In 2008, only $66,000 worth of product was exported.

  • $416 million in tanks and other motorized, armoured fighting vehicles (and parts) to Saudi Arabia

    Export value was $47 million in 2008 and $1.3 million in 2010.

  • $346,000 worth of ice cream (and other edible ice) to Yemen

    Canada exported $14,663,272 worth of ice cream to Saudi Arabia, and $6,804,398 worth to the United Arab Emirates.

