P.E.I. Police Photo Shows Just How Little Fentanyl And Carfentanil It Takes To Kill

Police in P.E.I. have put out a compelling image to illustrate how powerful some of Canada's deadliest opioids can be — and how easily they can be disguised in other popular recreational drugs.

The Kensington Police Service posted a photo to Facebook Monday, showing vials of just how little heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil it takes to kill the average adult.

The side-by-side vials contain a small amount of heroin, a few dozen grains of fentanyl and just one grain of carfentanil.


Across the country, police have been warning about the emergence of carfentanil — a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl but 100 times more powerful.

Last September, Winnipeg police said the drug, which is used to tranquilize elephants and other large animals, had finally crept into Manitoba after popping up in Alberta and B.C.

They warned carfentanil is often mixed in with other drugs such as cocaine or crystal meth — and often drug users have no idea their drugs have been tainted.

In February, Canadians across the country demonstrated during a National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis, in response to a skyrocketing number of deaths due to opioid overdoses.

overdose day of action
Steve Cardinal holds a wood feather with the words 'We Miss You' written on it during a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C.

Canadian mayors, Health Minister Jane Philpott and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale held a conference call three days later about next steps.

Last year there were 914 overdose deaths in B.C., two-thirds linked to fentanyl, and Alberta recorded 343 fentanyl and carfentanil-related deaths.


And the crisis is only getting worse and making its way east, as Toronto Mayor John Tory highlighted in January.

Tory called for increased access to the drug naloxone, which can be used either as a nasal spray or like an EpiPen to prevent opioid overdoses.

The Kensington Police Service seems to agree, arguing that more attention needs to be paid to the dangers of these drugs.

"Do (we) think the media is sensationalizing the fentanyl epidemic in Canada?" they asked in their Facebook post.

"NOT AT ALL!! (We) wish they talked about it more everyday!"

With files from Joshua Ostroff

  • September 2016

    Police in Delta, B.C. said it's a miracle that no one died after nine people overdosed within a 20-minute period on what are believed to be drugs laced with fentanyl. Emergency crews responded to a series of nearly simultaneous calls from four locations about recreational drug users who thought they were taking cocaine.

  • Hardy and Amelia Leighton

    Hardy and Amelia Leighton, both in their 30s, were found dead July 20, 2015, leaving behind their two-year-old son Magnus. Toxicology testing confirmed that the couple ingested toxic levels of fentanyl in combination with other drugs.

  • From January to May 2015, 54 deaths were linked to fentanyl. From July 7 to Aug. 7, 2015, fentanyl was detected in at least 12 deaths, said the BC Coroners Service. In 2012, there were a total of 15 deaths related to the narcotic.

  • Jack Bodie

    Jack Bodie, 17, and a 16-year-old friend were both found unconscious in a Vancouver park on Aug. 1, 2015 in a suspected fentanyl overdose. The teens were rushed to hospital where Bodie was placed on life support but he died a day later. His friend recovered and was released from hospital. Police believe the pair took fake Oxycontin.

  • Fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl are displayed during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine.

  • The cheap synthetic opioid often added in drug labs to heroin or Oxycontin to make it more potent and fast-acting, according to police. (Pictured is a photo released by Vancouver police of packages of fentanyl which users thought were heroin.)

  • North Vancouver RCMP said they suspect the death of a 31-year-old man on July 31, 2015 is also linked to fentanyl. A relative found the man in distress and called police, but he died at the scene.

  • On Aug. 9, 2015, 16 people overdosed in Vancouver — including six in one hour — from pink heroin that police suspect was laced with fentanyl.

  • Mounties showed off equipment, pills, money and weapons seized from a counterfeit Oxycontin production facility in Burnaby in 2015. They said there was enough fentanyl pills to put 200 to 300 people's lives at risk. Riley Goodwin, 26, of Vancouver, has been charged with production and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick shows off seized pill making equipment during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. on Sept. 3, 2015. Among the gear was a pill press capable of producing 18,000 tablets an hour, said police.

  • A member of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team is framed by pill manufacturing equipment while standing in a protective suit, of the type worn when dismantling drug production facilities containing fentanyl, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • RCMP Cpl. Derek Westwick of the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team, holds genuine Oxycontin pills, left, and seized fake Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl, right, during a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 3, 2015.

  • In October 2014, Vancouver police issued a warning about fentanyl masquerading as heroin. It caused more than 30 overdoses and one death that month.

Conversations