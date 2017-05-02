Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Princess Charlotte's Birthday Makes For A Doubly Royal Celebration

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

As Princess Charlotte celebrated her second birthday on May 2, 2017, the public got a chance to see the little royal, thanks to a photograph taken and distributed by her mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

And while it's great to see the princess frolicking in nature, we can't help but notice the incredible resemblance she has to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

princess charlotte queen elizabeth
Princess Charlotte, left, at 2, and then-Princess Elizabeth, right, in 1933 at age 7.

While we're well aware that anything the royals release publicly is staged to the max, and that this likeness is not a coincidence, we can't help it — we're marveling at the mini Queen.

Charlotte is, in fact, the fourth in line to the throne, and the first woman in that lineage, so it only makes sense she would share some traits with her beloved "Gan-Gan."

princess charlotte and queen elizabeth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 11, 2016.

We're looking forward to seeing the young princess grow!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Prince George And Princess Charlotte's Most Precious Moments
of
  • Christmas 2016

    Princess Charlotte holds a sweet as she holds her mother, Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hand (L) after attending the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

  • A Birthday Photograph Of Charlotte - May 2017

    Britain's Princess Charlotte is seen in this undated handout photograph, taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and released by Prince Willam and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London on May 1, 2017. Princess Charlotte, will celebrate her second birthday on Tuesday.Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

  • Christmas 2016

    Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks candy cane as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

  • Christmas 2016

    Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (C) holds his son Prince George's hand as they leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

  • Christmas 2016

  • Christmas 2016

    Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (R), his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (L), Prince George (2nd R) and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

  • Hand-painted egg portraits

    Portrait of Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine on an hand-painted egg by Dutch artist Tiety Entjes-Weij on March 6, 2017 in Roelofarendsveen, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George squishes his face against the glass of the place before leaving Victoria.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    The royal family waves goodbye before leaving Victoria.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George of Cambridge looks out of the window of a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their royal visit to Canada

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge play with a balloon at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    The royal family stands with a balloon maker at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Sept. 29.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George stands on the tarmac in Victoria.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Princess Charlotte exits the plane with her mom, Kate Middleton.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    The royal family exit their plane in Victoria.

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up on a chair as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up with her hands placed on a chair as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks on as she walks while pushing her toy blocks across the lawn outside as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Britain Royal Baby

    FILE - In this Saturday, May 2, 2015. file photo the newborn baby princess, born to parents Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is carried in a car seat by her father from The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, in London Britain's newborn princess has been named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana it was announced on Monday May 4. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP, File)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (16)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (15)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (11)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (7)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (8)

  • photo

  • Prince George

  • Prince George

  • Prince George

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 