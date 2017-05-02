ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya was belle of the ball at Monday night's annual Met Gala.

But aside from stunning in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda tropical-themed ball gown, paired with a coral lip, it was the entertainer's free-flowing, undefined afro that truly stole the show.

By rocking this look, the 20-year-old proved not only that natural tresses should be worn on the red carpet of A-list events, but that there's no reason for the fashion world to not better embrace all hair types.

Twitter users also loved her style.

How is it even legally possible to radiate this amount of #BlackGirlMagic?! Zendaya is a FREAKING queen. #METGala pic.twitter.com/XkJSxMHETq — fardorë (@fardore) May 2, 2017

But this isn't the first time the former Disney star has opted for a natural hair look on the red carpet.

At the 2015 Oscars, Zendaya sported faux locs at film's biggest night. And while many praised her for wearing what some may have considered to be a taboo for an award show, E! host Giuliana Rancic had some contrasting thoughts.

On-air, during a post-Academy Awards "Fashion Police" segment, Rancic said, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. Or weed," presumably associating the hairstyle itself to the stereotypical notion of all Rastafarians smoking marijuana.

Zendaya quickly shot back at the entertainment journalist, writing on her Instagram page, "Comments like these are not only offensive to a large group of people, but borderline racist and largely wrong generalizations that only help to further reinforce a stereotype that has a deeply rooted negative history."

It doesn't look like the Oakland native is planning to stop showing off her natural styles on the red carpet any time soon.

And we don't blame her.