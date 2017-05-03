Canada British Columbia
B.C. Liberals On Claim NDP Planted Angry Voter At Event: Never Mind

 |  By Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
KELOWNA, B.C. — British Columbia's Liberals say they "stand corrected" on claims the NDP planted a woman at an election campaign event to confront Christy Clark.

The brief encounter last week between the woman and Clark has generated a buzz on social media as the hashtag #IamLinda became a rallying point on Twitter for people who oppose the B.C. Liberal government.

When asked Wednesday if they believe the woman was an NDP plant, the Liberals issued a short statement that says: "We're happy to stand corrected."

A video posted online last week shows Clark in a North Vancouver market shaking hands with a woman who introduces herself as Linda and says she would never vote for the premier and begins to explain why.

christy clark
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark stops at Billy's Family Restaurant Lumber in Princeton B.C., on May 2. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Clark then cuts her off.

"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy," Clark says before walking away.

"Thanks goodness. Hopefully you won't get elected in," the woman calls after her.

Two people connected to Clark's campaign later accused the woman of being a New Democrat plant and tweeted a picture of her with Nicholas Simons, a New Democrat member of the legislative assembly for Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

Encounter went viral

The Clark encounter went viral and has been shared or retweeted thousands of times on social media. The hashtag had been used nearly 32,000 times on Twitter by Tuesday afternoon.

In its statement, the Liberals say: "As the premier said, we are fortunate to live in a democracy where we are able to respectfully disagree with each other."

Clark said she didn't know the answer when asked earlier this week what evidence workers on her campaign had for claiming the woman was an NDP operative.

"You'll have to speak to the people who tweeted that out," she added.

Voters go to the polls in British Columbia on Tuesday.

Also on HuffPost:

Canada's Least, Most Popular Premiers (March 2017)
of

  • Source: Angus Reid Institute online survey, March 2017. NOTE: Prince Edward Island was not polled.

  • 9. Kathleen Wynne, Ontario (Liberal)

    Approve: 12% Disapprove: 81% Unsure: 7%

  • 8. Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador (Liberal)

    Approve: 20% Disapprove: 69% Unsure: 10%

  • 7. Brian Gallant, New Brunswick (Liberal)

    Approve: 27% Disapprove: 50% Unsure: 23%

  • 6. Stephen McNeil , Nova Scotia (Liberal)

    Approve: 27% Disapprove: 60% Unsure: 13%

  • 5. Rachel Notley, Alberta (NDP)

    Approve: 31% Disapprove: 61% Unsure: 7%

  • 4. Christy Clark, British Columbia (Liberal)

    Approve: 31% Disapprove: 62% Unsure: 7% NOTE: The B.C. Liberals are considered more conservative than typical "Liberal" parties.

  • 3. Philippe Couillard, Quebec (Liberal)

    Approve: 35% Disapprove: 54% Unsure: 10%

  • 2. Brian Pallister, Manitoba (Progressive Conservative)

    Approve: 45% Disapprove: 42% Unsure: 13%

  • 1. Brad Wall, Saskatchewan (Saskatchewan Party)

    Approve: 52% Disapprove: 41% Unsure: 7%

