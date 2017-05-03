ADVERTISEMENT

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children.

Pitt tells GQ Style magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was "self-inflicted.'' Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, days after it was reported that Pitt was abusive toward their 15-year-old son on a plane. Pitt was eventually cleared by authorities.

The 53-year-old actor says he has quit drinking since then and is seeing a therapist.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something," Pitt said. "And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings. I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”

Pitt says he and Jolie have agreed to "work together'' on shared custody of their six children because it's "very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.''

"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court — it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

Pitt says he has to focus less on work and more on listening to his children.

“Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained," he said.

