Canada Business
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Canadian Condo Craze Fuelled By Soaring Prices, Changing Lifestyles

 |  By Alexandra Posadzki, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

TORONTO — Janis Isaman makes no apologies for raising her six-year-old son in a two-bedroom condominium — and for eschewing the once-coveted trappings of a life in the suburbs.

"I definitely do not want a yard and I do not want anything to do with the suburban lifestyle,'' says Isaman, 40, a business owner and single mother in Calgary.

The variety of urban life suits Isaman and her son, she says. They can walk to their favourite tea shops, restaurants and the local library. And the time that would otherwise be taken up cutting grass and raking leaves can instead be spent exploring the city together.

"We have a way more abundant lifestyle because I'm not shovelling the walk, I'm not taking care of the yard.''

Mindset shift needed to get Canadians used to high-density living

Isaman is part of a growing contingent of Canadian families opting for the compact condo lifestyle over the white picket fence and the sprawling suburban McMansion as space runs out in Canada's biggest cities and housing prices remain out of reach for many.

Wednesday's latest tranche of census numbers doesn't delve into the specific phenomenon of condo ownership or house prices; that's for a later release scheduled for October. But it does illustrate a waning appetite for single-family dwellings among the millions of Canadians living in the country's largest cities, many of whom are favouring the high-rise life.

Toronto and its ever-morphing Tetris skyline has the highest share of dwellings — nearly 30 per cent — in buildings of five or more storeys, Statistics Canada reports, followed by London, Ont., at 16.8 per cent, and Vancouver, at 16.7 per cent.

In 10 of Canada's 35 so-called "census metropolitan areas,'' "single-detached houses represented less than half of occupied private dwellings in 2016,'' the agency reported, including in Vancouver.

toronto condo buildingSoaring prices for detached homes and tightened mortgage rules have caused much of the pent-up housing demand in the Greater Toronto Area to shift into the condo market. (Photo: Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Indeed, in B.C., the share of single-detached houses fell from more than 60 per cent in the 1980s to just 44.1 per cent in 2016.

But it will take a shift in mindset for Canadians to embrace high density living, says Isaman. When her son was younger, she encountered a lot of pushback for raising a child in an apartment.

"It's seen as a really big societal norm in Canada that you move to a house when you have a child,'' she says. "I had to resist societal pressures that what I was doing was wrong. It seems weird to people because they think that kids need yards.''

There are a number of factors driving the condo craze, says Shaun Hildebrand of Urbanation, a Toronto-based condo research firm.

Not just for first-time buyers anymore

Part of it is rooted in necessity. Soaring prices for detached homes and tightened mortgage rules have caused much of the pent-up housing demand in the Greater Toronto Area to shift into the condo market.

"The result is that a greater proportion of households are now living in apartments compared to 10 years ago,'' Hildebrand says.

And while much of the past demand for condos was from first-time buyers looking to dip their toes into the market, today that is not necessarily the case.

"Anecdotally, we're learning that more families are deciding to live in condos, due to affordability constraints and lifestyle decisions."

vancouver condosIn B.C., the share of single-detached houses fell from more than 60 per cent in the 1980s to just 44.1 per cent in 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

That has caused a shift in the kinds of units that developers are building, reversing a decades-long trend of increasingly tiny units.

Babak Eslahjou, a partner at Core Architects, says that over the past 20 or so years, the square footage of condos has been shrinking, with developers squeezing more bedrooms into less space. The living and dining areas have been combined into one, producing a generation of condo-dwellers who eat and live on the couch.

But now, that trend is beginning to shift.

"We're being asked to design units that are 1,000 or 1,200 square feet,'' says Eslahjou. "We really haven't been asked that in a long time.''

Retirees also downsizing to condos

It isn't just young families making the shift to compact living, either: retirees are also downsizing, citing travel plans and the desire for less housework as motivating factors.

It's been nearly a decade since Roz and Bob Holden traded their 3,500 square-foot house — complete with four bedrooms, a library and a tree-filled yard — for a two-bedroom condo, and the Toronto residents say they have no regrets.

"This is a much smaller space but it's all we need,'' says Bob. "We're very comfortable here. We don't feel squeezed in any way.''

Maintaining a large house simply didn't make sense for the retired couple, now in their 70s, who spend much of their time travelling.

Living in a condo provides other perks too, such as a community of friends and an endless array of dining and entertainment options right outside their front door.

"We're right on the subway line,'' says Bob. "There are all sorts of restaurants and bars that we can walk to. For us it's just the perfect lifestyle.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canadian Islands That Cost Less Than A Vancouver Condo
of
  • American Island

    Location: Stuart Lake, B.C. Price: $175,000 American Island is 8 acres (3.24 hectares) in size, and has a kilometre of shoreline to run around on. The island is the seventh-largest in B.C., running 90 kilometres north-south, and 13 kilometres east-west. It has plenty of trees, and two bays good perfect for mooring boats. (Photo: PrivateIslandsOnline.com)

  • Sweet Island

    Location: Stuart Lake, B.C. Price: $85,476 Like American Island, Sweet Island is also in Stuart Lake — a great spot fishing rainbow trout, char, lake trout, and sturgeon. Sweet Island has a high elevation with no cliffs and boasts tons of pine and aspen trees. There's already old house for accomodation, and a half-acre clearing for a garden. The entire island is 66 kilometres long, 10 kilometres wide, and has 170 kilometres of shoreline. And if anyone ever needs a break on the mainland, the town of Fort St. James is also on Lake Stuart's shoreline with full services like lodges and motels. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Big Tusket Island Parcel

    Location: Tusket Island Chain, Yarmouth County, N.S. Price: $65,000 A great place for a summer retreat, the Big Tusket Island Parcel is actually two pieces of land that total 37 acres of size. The chain, a group of granite islands located off of Nova Scotia's Southwestern coast, is primarily uninhabited. The islands offer a very natural environment and is home to a number of unique lighthouses. There's electricity on both islands, and amenities are available in Comeau's Hill — an attractive Acadian coastal town. (Photo: PrivateIslandsOnline.com)

  • Lizzies Cove Island

    Location: Lama Passage, B.C. Price: $249,000 Lizzies Cove Island is a magnificent 6.5-acre, virgin-forested island with almost two kilometres of ocean front. Cruise ships and killer whales regularly pass by one side of the island, and fishing in the area is "superb," according to its listing. The nearby town of Bella Bella offers plenty of amenities, including a hospital, post office, and liquor store. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Big Tancook Island

    Location: Mahone Bay, N.S. Price: $90,000 At 11.5 acres, Tancook Island is the largest island in Mahone Bay — an area with lots of fishing and about 125 year-round residents. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Johnson Island

    Location: Stuart Lake, B.C. Price: $431,482 Johnson Island is a private, 20-acre space that has been occupied by the same family since 1947. It has about one kilometre of shoreline, and the cabin's beachfront has stunning views of the northern lights and stunning sunsets. The cabin, built in 1949, is made of reclaimed old growth timber from the island. It has a large front room divided into a kitchen, as well as a comfortable dining room. The house, which sleeps six people, also has a detached shower room and smokehouse. Access is by float plane or boat, the latter of which can be launched from the nearby village of Tachi. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Little Island

    Location: Ontario, near Manitoulin Island Price: $103,000 Little Island, or Jenny Island, is a historically significant commercial fishing outport, where the fisherman and their families lived for the season during the 1800s and early 1900s. The land is accessible both by boat and by plane. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Round Island

    Location: Southern Gulf Islands, B.C. Price: $380,000 This 7.5-acre property has been left entirely in its natural state. Located in the southern Gulf Islands, it's a completely private island with an impressive fir forest. The island isn't far from Ladysmith, and sits in the Stuart Channel. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Tidmarsh Island

    Location: Mitchell Bay, N.S. Price: $150,000 Just 290 metres from the mainland, Tidmarsh Island has 24 acres of land that boats a thick forest a natural cove for mooring. Halifax is about two hours away, and the town of Sheet Harbour — with shops and amenities — is less than a half-hour trip. (Photo: Private Islands Online)

  • Echo Island

    Location: B.C. Price: $449,000 Echo Island, which is a 25-minute flight in a float plane from Williams Lake, is made up of four, one-acre lots. There's a dedicated road just for the island, a bridge crossing for ATVs, and pedestrian access from mainland to island. There's also a 15-metre dock neighbouring the two-bedroom cabin. (Photo: Private Islands Online

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations